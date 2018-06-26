Salman Khan’s Race 3 joins Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag as lowest rated Hindi films on IMDB

Bollywood actor Salman Khan may be flying high with the box office figures of his latest film Race 3, but the movie has not only been widely panned by critics, it now ranks among the worst rated Hindi movies on IMDB.

According to the latest list from IMDB, Race 3 has a rating of 2.6. The film, that also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor,Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem in lead roles, ranks after Kya Kool Hain Hum (2.4), Humshakals (2.1), Himmatwala (2) and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag (1.9).

IMDB is a user-based site and the rankings are based on overall rating given by readers.

Race 3 is the third film in the franchise where the first two iterations were directed by Abbas Mastan and featured Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bipasha Basu. Anil Kapoor has featured in all Race films. Jacqueline also gained popularity for her signature move from Lat Lag Gayi, a hit number from Race 2.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Race 3 was released over the Eid weekend and went on to become the highest opener and second highest weekend opener of 2018 with an overall collection of Rs 148.05 crore.

