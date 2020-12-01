Salman Khan talks about failed friendships, says ‘it does bother, but once you’re out of sight you’re out of mind’

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:17 IST

Actor Salman Khan has spoken about failed friendships and his tendency to get angry. The actor made the comments at a virtual launch event for Deanne Pandey’s new wellness book.

In an interview, Salman said that most of his friends he has known for many decades, and those are the people he shares the strongest bond with. He has made new friends in recent years, but the equation is rarely as strong.

Asked if he’s a good judge of character, the actor told NDTV, “I take a lot of time in becoming friends, so all the friends that I’ve had have been 20-30 years old. And all the new people who keep coming in, they’re there, but they’re not as close as the four-five friends that I’ve had.”

He continued, “So when you get to know... First everyone’s really cool, and then you get to know each other’s faults. If you’re okay with their faults then you’re fine. Because their qualities are a thousand times more than what they’re weakness are. If you’re okay with the weaknesses, you’re okay with them, but if you’re not okay with the weaknesses, and some friends aren’t as strong, then you don’t need that relationship.”

He said that eventually, people go their own ways, and while it is understandable to be bothered by this, after a point it’s ‘out of sight, out of mind’.

He also spoke about the difference between anger and temper. He said, “I have anger, which is needed. Anger is not bad, if you want to take a stand you should have anger. I don’t have a temper and that’s not good. We get upset about small things like if someone is late, or if the shoot didn’t start on time. I tell people, look around and see how privileged we are, we should just be grateful for what all we have.”

Salman last appeared in Bharat. He will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai next. The actor is currently hosting the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

