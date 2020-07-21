Samir Soni miffed with Kangana Ranaut’s interview: Instead of discussing about Sushant’s mental health, Kangana hijacked the whole thing

bollywood

Jul 21, 2020

“I was trolled by so many of Kangana Ranaut’s fans. I thought I had made my point, but there were so many saying all kinds of stuff, so I said there’s no point carrying on with it, I took it off. Not that I think I wrote anything wrong,” says actor Samir Soni when asked about what prompted him to delete his Instagram post he put up on Sunday.

Soni had hit out at Ranaut for her recent interview on actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. “I’ve said this before, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death is a huge tragedy and he deserves justice. But, I am against anyone (including Kangana) who is using his death to settle their own personal scores. Deplorable! Stop shooting your gun off a poor dead man’s shoulder. Have at least that must respect and for God’s sake Kangana stop comparing yourself with Sushant, (sic)” he wrote.

Talking about what made him write this strong worded post in the first place, the actor, 51, says, “My personal opinion, which differs from a lot of people, was that stories around Sushant’s mental health are extremely valid, given the number of suicides we have among youngsters. I thought that should have been discussed (in the TV interview). But Kangana just hijacked the whole thing, and people went on a witch hunt against certain people holding them responsible, ignoring the main issue of mental health that should have been the focus.”

Soni felt that the reason behind the drastic step Rajput took was ‘worth examining’ as it could have helped a lot of people. “It’s not the first time it has happened, so many TV actors have committed suicide. This could have been something that the society could have gained something from, but the whole debate was hijacked, and it was called murder,” he opines.

The deleted post, he says, did have some supporting him. He further shares the way Ranaut spoke made him feel that she had “issues” with all the people she mentioned in her interview, and she was “using Rajput’s death to get even”.

He explains, “I’m not saying Sushant wasn’t under pressure. So, what a responsible person would have done is — attack these people, fair enough — but also explore other possibilities. If you were a logical human being, you would know that if a person was on medication, he was being treated for something. You don’t know for a fact if it was bipolar or not. What was the reason, why did he stop taking medicines — isn’t that worth examining?”

Soni admits he got “really upset” when Ranaut levelled allegations against a host of people including Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt and Aditya Chopra. “It was just ‘me, myself and I’. It came down to Mahesh Bhatt throwing chappals, Javed Akhtar saying suicide… it has become a tamasha, and in front of the common public ‘the dark underbelly of Bollywood’. I’ve been here for 20 years, it’s as good and as bad as any industry. There’s nothing evil happening here,” asserts the actor, who was a part of a debate on the same news channel a day after Ranaut’s interview.

Furthermore, Soni takes a moment to respond to writer Apurv Asrani’s tweet on Monday where he had called out Soni for lying on national television.

Actor Samir Soni LIED on the news that Sushant Singh Rajput's psychiatrist called him bipolar. Not one panelist refuted his bogus claim. Dr Chavda had slammed a fake report about Sushants mental illness & called it filthy journalism. Why are you silent??https://t.co/4OQbM6ZoAT — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 20, 2020

On this, Soni, says this was mentioned, and he didn’t make it up. “Just google it. Even if he wasn’t bipolar, it’s at least worth examining what he was being treated for. It’s not like I fabricated. I’m not saying he was bipolar, I said if this is one of the stories that came out, isn’t it good journalism to at least enquire. Let’s assume those stories are wrong, he wasn’t bipolar, the doctor wasn’t even treating him. How many people will build such stories randomly? There was in-depth detail of his relationships, let’s assume all that is fabrication. Even then you know he was being treated for depression or some mental issues. We should just explore that,” he maintains.

