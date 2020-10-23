e-paper
Sanchita Puri: There’s no nepotism, but there’s favouritism in the OTT space

Actor Sanchita Puri says there’s a very thin line between favouritism and nepotism, and they exist in every industry and go hand in hand.

bollywood Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 12:59 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Sanchita Puri, who made her Bollywood debut with Ginny Weds Sunny, has worked in web projects such as Baarish, The Final Call and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
Actor Sanchita Puri, who made her Bollywood debut with Ginny Weds Sunny, has worked in web projects such as Baarish, The Final Call and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.
         

Actor Sanchita Puri is indebted to web space for providing her with a platform to showcase her talent. Having garnered positive response for her performances in Baarish, The Final Call, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and now with Ginny Weds Sunny, she’s hopeful to continue a good her run on digital medium.

“OTT platforms give a lot of opportunities to aspiring actors. In these last two years, the medium has shown enough faith on my capabilities. Even for a small role in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story or for my part in Ginny Weds Sunny, I’ve been getting messages from viewers outside India. I couldn’t have asked for more,” she gushes.

Talking of how different things are in the film industry, Puri says it’s not easy to enter Bollywood. “Forget getting parts you don’t get to know when auditions for big films happen. And by the time you do the primary characters have already been chosen. That doesn’t happen in OTT. We do get to know about auditions, so at least we can try,” she adds.

 

However, she is quick to point out that breaking into OTT space isn’t a cake walk either. And for someone who’s not from a film background, it takes times to understand how things work here, to begin with.

Addressing the existing biases in the industry, Puri says, “I think both favouritism and nepotism, has a very thin line and exists in every industry and it goes hand in hand. As of now, there’s no nepotism on OTT, because everyone would like see or launch their near and dear ones on the big screen. So debuts mostly happen on the big screen.”

But, Puri doesn’t hesitate in admitting that favouritism does exists on OTT. Explaining her point, she elaborates, “Sometime people close to the makers or someone the makers already know do get preference. I guess makers feel comfortable and confident in working with them, and I understand that. Also you can’t do anything about that except for trying all the more harder and hoping that amid all these you’ll keep getting your share of opportunities.”

Puri also hopes that OTT will continue to give more importance to content over star power. “Given the kind of content OTT is churning everyone wants to work here and that’s only fair. But I hope their entry would just make things bigger and won’t take away opportunities from people like us,” she signs off.

