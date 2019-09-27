Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala rubbishes rumours of rift with dad, says ‘don’t believe everything you read’

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s daughter, Trishala, has shut down rumours of a rift. During an Instagram live Q&A session with her followers, Trishala wrote that the rumours are untrue.

A follower asked her, “Rumours going around that you and your dad are not on good terms? Please confirm.” And Trishala replied, “Please don’t believe everything and anything that is written in tabloids. I don’t know where or who that came from but no, that’s not true.”

Trishala’s relationship with her dad has seen its ups and downs. There was speculation about why there was no mention of either Trishala or her mom, Sanjay’s first wife, in the recent biopic Sanju.

In a previous Instagram Q&A session, one follower had asked her about what it feels like being a star’s child. She wrote, “Honestly, it feels normal. He’s like any other father. When I’m with him it feels like I’m with my dad. It doesn’t feel any different from what you would feel with your father. I can’t explain it, but it is... normal.”

Trishala is Sanjay Dutt’s eldest child and was born in New York. Her mother Richa Sharma was an aspiring actor before she married Sanjay in 1987. Trishala was born in 1989. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for cure and later succumbed to it in 1996.

Trishala recently announced the death of her boyfriend. She wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of herself and her late boyfriend, “My heart is broken. Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia.”

