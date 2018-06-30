Sanju box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor film registers biggest opening of 2018, makes Rs 34 crore

While the reviews might have been mixed, the audiences turned out in droves for the highly anticipated Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju. The film registered the biggest opening day figures for 2018, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He tweeted on Saturday that Sanju had notched a ‘phenomenal total’ on its first day of release, in addition to being the biggest debut of star Ranbir Kapoor’s career. He predicted that based on trends, the film is likely do cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in its opening weekend.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr

2. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr

3. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

4. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

[Thu release; incl Wed previews ₹ 24 cr]

5. #VeereDiWedding ₹ 10.70 cr

India biz.

[Hollywood films not included] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 30, 2018

Sanju leaped ahead of the opening day numbers of Salman Khan’s recent Race 3, which made Rs 29 crore, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 (Rs 25 crore), Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat (which opened on a Thursday to Rs 24 crore, including Wednesday previews) and the ensemble comedy Veere Di Wedding (Rs 10 crore).

Ranbir Kapoor, who is received acclaim for his lead performance in the film, has bested his previous record. His biggest opener before Sanju was the critical and commercial dud, Besharam, which had made Rs 21 crore on day 1.

Sanju has a 43% score on review aggregator site, Rotten Tomatoes. The Hindustan Times review said that “Sanju is another gem in Ranbir Kapoor’s repertoire, but the same can’t be said about Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is watchable but a very average fare.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more