Sanju box office collection to breach Rs 200 cr mark today: All records Ranbir Kapoor film broke in first week

Sanju is going to become something of a milestone in Ranbir Kapoor’s career. The Rajkumar Hirani film is going strong at the box office a week after release and is expected to enter record books. The Sanju box office collection stands ar Rs 186.41 crore till Wednesday and it is expected to enrer Rs 200-crore club with its Thursday earnings. It is a record for Ranbir who is yet to score the double century despite an illustrious filmography. Even director Rajkumar Hirani, who has delivered hits such as PK and 3 Idiots, is on his way to acquire some new BO records.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, Sanju is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office figures for Wednesday: “#Sanju is UNSTOPPABLE... Expected to cross ₹ 200 cr today [Thu]... Will be Ranbir’s first film in ₹ 200 cr Club... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr. Total: ₹ 186.41 cr. India biz.”

Her also tweeted that this is Ranbir’s fourth film to score beyond Rs 100-crore mark and first that will make it to Rs 200-crore club.

Sanju made an opening collection of Rs 34.75 crore which soared further on Saturday to Rs 38.60 crore. The collections saw a major jump on Sunday of Rs 47.71 crore. It also went on to become the fourth highest collection for a Monday ever. While Baahubali 2 tops the list with Rs 40 crore Monday collection, Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (2013) earned Rs 35.91 crore. However, the Hrithik-starrer was a holiday release. For non-holiday Mondays, Dangal collected Rs 25.48 crores while Sanju earned Rs 25.35 crore on Monday.

The film is also the biggest opener and weekend opener of Ranbir’s and Hirani’s careers. Besharam (2013) made an opening collection of Rs 21.56 crore and was Ranbir’s best till date while Hirani’’s PK has an opening collection of Rs Rs 25.45 crore.

While Ranbir plays the titular role of Sanjay, Paresh Rawal essays the role of Sunil Dutt and Manisha Koirala plays Sanjay’s mom Nargis. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh, among others.

