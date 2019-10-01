Satyameva Jayate 2 first posters: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar don the tricolour

bollywood

Actor John Abraham is on a patriotism overdrive. After the success of films like Satyameva Jayate (2018), Parmanu (2018) and Batla House (2019), the actor will again be seen in a similar role in Satyameva Jayate 2. Two new posters of the film were unveiled on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of himself, John wrote: “The truth prevails AGAIN!! Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 - #SatyamevaJayate2.” In the poster, the actor is tearing off his cop uniform to reveal the Indian national flag on his chest.

The film also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. Sharing her picture, she wrote: “Bringing in Naari Shakti for #SatyamevaJayate2 2nd Oct2020 .” The Yaariyan filmmaker dons a tri-colour outfit with her suit in white and her dupatta in orange and green, forming an outline similar to India’s map. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 2 next year. The upcoming drama will also star Manoj Bajpayee and Amyra Dastur.

John said the film’s aim is to entertain the audience with a relevant story. “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With Satyameva Jayate 2, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times,” John said.

In the first part, John played the role of a vigilante who goes on a corrupt cop-killing spree, this time he is paired with Divya Khosla Kumar for the sequel.

The fresh pairing of John and Divya, who returns to acting after directing two movies of her own as a filmmaker, is the highlight of the project. “I didn’t want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film,” said Divya about opting to play the lead.

Bhushan Kumar who is producing the project, also shared the first look poster of his wife Divya. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures.

Apart from Satyamev Jayate 2, John will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s comedy riot Pagalpanti. The film boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla.

