Sayani Gupta on Rhea Chakraborty's arrest: If she's proven guilty by law, punish her, but this vilification and witch hunt must stop

Actor Sayani Gupta finds it “horrifying” to see the kind of harassment actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been put through in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

bollywood Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:55 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Actor Sayan Gupta is known for her Bollywood projects such as Baar Baar Dekho, Jagga Jasoos and Article 15.
Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday witnessed mixed reactions from the entertainment industry. Much like other, actor Sayani Gupta also wants to know “the truth behind” Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, but she says whatever happening with Chakraborty and her family is “unbelievable”.

While Gupta clarifies she isn’t defending Chakraborty, she’s against people “declaring her a criminal” even before she has been declared guilty by the court of law.

“This vilification and witch hunt must stop. There’s no iota of empathy and understanding. It seems like a propaganda by some people and a certain section of the media. Is this the only thing happening in our country right now? No one is talking about India recording the highest number of Covid cases in the world or our GDP, which is tanking, petrol prices going up, Bihar floods, people dying of hunger — aren’t these things important enough?” she questions. 

View this post on Instagram

Look closer. It's nothing but a witch hunt.

A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta) on

Soon after Chakraborty’s arrest, there was a huge outpour of support by Bollywood celebrities seeking #JusticeForRhea. Gupta, too, took to social media to voice her discontent after the arrest and shared the slogan — Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash the patriarchy me and you — that Chakraborty wore on her T-shirt earlier in the morning when she had gone to NCB office for the third day of interrogation.

Maintaining her stance, Gupta opines that no one should be put through such harassment that Chakraborty and her family is facing.

“This is horrifying. I hope this doesn’t happen to anyone. We have a judiciary for a reason. Thanks to the public and a certain section of the media that has already made up their mind that she’s guilty and now no amount of court order will prove anything else. I don’t know her personally and I’m not defending her. If she is proven guilty, give her the punishment, but this is not the way, this cannot be the way. This witch hunt on social media and otherwise shouldn’t be allowed in any civil society,” she says, adding that every single person, including her, wants to know what happened to Rajput.

But, she adds, we should allow the law to take its course.

“However, I feel the damage is already done. Why are we not thinking about Rhea and her family’s mental health? Someone isn’t there with us anymore. Please respect his deceased soul. I can’t imagine what his family must be going through. Have some dignity for somebody who’s no more. We should send him prayers. The focus has shifted from the case. I feel somewhere he must be seeing all these and might be feeling sad. May be he really loved her,” she concludes.

