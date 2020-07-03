e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana looks radiant in new Instagram video. Watch her pout

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram video of herself. Check it out here.

bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2020 18:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Suhana Khan is expected to join the film industry.
Suhana Khan is expected to join the film industry.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana, has shared a new Instagram video, in which she can be seen striking various poses for her nearly one million followers. Suhana is currently in Mumbai, with her family. She is a student at NYU.

In the video, Suhana, wearing a black crop top, runs a hand through her hair and pouts for the camera. Last month, she was spotted chilling in the balcony of the family home, Mannat, with her mother, Gauri Khan. She even celebrated her birthday during the coronavirus lockdown.

 

While Shah Rukh has said several times that he wants his kids to complete their education before deciding on their careers, both Suhana and her elder brother Aryan are expected to join the film industry. While Aryan is keen on becoming a filmmaker, according to Shah Rukh, Suhana wants to become an actor.

Much has been speculated about Suhana’s debut. Earlier, her friend, actor Ananya Panday, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented...She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Panday asks if she can borrow the top

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh had said, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
Delhi-NCR experience earthquake of magnitude 4.7, epicentre near Gurugram
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
‘Won’t be spared’: Yogi Adityanath takes a vow to nab Kanpur gangsters
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In