Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares Mother’s Day post for Gauri Khan: ‘Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you’

Updated: May 10, 2020 17:29 IST

On Mother’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has shared a special post for her mother and interior designer Gauri Khan. She shared a photo of Gauri with a message on her Instagram Stories.

The black-and-white photo shows Gauri looking fit and glam. The accompanying message read: “Happy Mother’s Day Ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don’t look like you.”

Gauri had also earlier shared a collage of photos of all her three kids--Aryan, Suhana and AbRam--and one with her mother. “Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned her post.

The family is in lockdown together at their Mumbai home. Shah Rukh and Gauri recently offered their office space a quarantine facility for coronavirus patients. Gauri revealed that the four-storey building has been refurbished by her eponymous interior design studio.

“GauriKhanDesign‘s refurbished this office... A quarantine zone providing essentials and services to those in need. We must stand together and stand strong in this fight against #Covid19. @meerfoundationofficial @iamsrk,” she captioned the video giving a glimpse into the facility.

The 54-year-old actor’s office was transformed by his NGO Meer Foundation. The organisation also shared the video of the facility, which has been created as per the guidelines issued by the state and central government as well as local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The actor has also announced various initiatives to help the country during the coronavirus crisis. The actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the central and state governments.

