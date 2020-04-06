Siddhant Kapoor knows someone who has Covid-19

bollywood

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 19:25 IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped almost the whole world and many people have fallen prey to it. Actor Siddhant Kapoor shares how someone he knows has also contacted the virus , but is now on his path to recovery.

While he did not want to share the name, Siddhant said that the person is 80% cured of the virus.

“It will not be right on my part to reveal the name of the person but I can tell you what he went through. It started with flu-like symptoms and then thode bahut chakkar aa rahe the use. It was then that he was detected and was put in quarantine,” shares the actor.

I would really like to thank all the doctors and all involved in helping people during this time also a big thank you to Shri @OfficeofUT JI and @AUThackeray ,Doing a fantastic Job ♥️, stay safe , help in any way. Stay indoors please , salt water turmeric gargle ,work out, steam — Siddhanth Kapoor (@SiddhanthKapoor) April 2, 2020

Further revealing details about how he was getting treated, the 35-year-old says that he is cooped up in his house at the moment. “He is alone and the doctors are tending to him there and he is showing great signs of improvement. But there is something that he has told me very staunchly which is that elderly people should be most careful about it,” he explains.

Meanwhile, Siddhant has been keeping himself quite occupied during this lockdown period. In fact he says he has taken up a lot of activities which he would not have otherwise with his busy schedule.

“I am learning to cook because I am a foodie and it is high time I learn how to cook. I am also spending time with my family (parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, and sister Shraddha Kapoor). Besides, I am also doing a lot of yoga because we have to keep ourselves fit,” he says.

Even though the situation looks quite grim, the actor is also looking at the situation in a positive way, especially because it feel the environment has got a big boost because of this.

“The pollution level has come down drastically. Nature was taking a lot of beating from people around the world. This is nature’s way of telling to reflect on things. Everything was so easy in life before. Chalo kal London jaana hai toh flight pakkad ke jaate hai. I think people will come out of it more disciplined than ever,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more.