Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia ask if they have to ‘just accept’ inflated power bills and pay; Tamil actor gets Rs 1 lakh bill

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 15:36 IST

The recent power bills seem to have left Mumbaikars shocked, with a large number of celebs taking to social media to complain. All from Taapsee Pannu to Huma Qureshi said that they were sent bills worth Rs 36,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, almost 10 times their usual amount.

The issue has still not resolved and now frustrated subscribers are wondering if they are simply supposed to pay the exorbitant amounts. Actor Soha Ali Khan asked Huma in a tweet if the electricity provider ever got back to her with an answer. “Are we just meant to accept these inflated electricity rates and pay them? @Adani_Elec_Mum we have received a bill that is three times our usual amount. Could you please explain,” she wrote in a tweet. Responding to her tweet, Neha Dhupia tweeted, “Yes .... same here .. can someone reply from @Adani_Elec_Mum so that we are not left in the ‘dark’.”

Yes .... same here .. can someone reply from @Adani_Elec_Mum so that we are not left in the "dark" ... https://t.co/eM29NwVkFp — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 1, 2020

South actor Karthika Nair tweeted that she received a bill of almost Rs 1 lakh. “So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their “estimates” since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars,” she wrote.

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut has asked state-owned Mahadiscom to set up helpdesk to address consumers’ grievances. Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), later observed that the discoms had followed the rules of “practise direction”. “The present bills raised on actual meter readings are of the summer months where the consumption is normally high and the bills are always of higher amounts. Hence the balance amount payable after adjusting the average bill amounts for each of the three months March, April and May have led to higher bill that was issued in June,” it said.

So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars.

@AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra — Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) June 25, 2020

MERC has also asked the utilities to provide the option of easy monthly instalments (EMI) and directed them to not disconnect power supply over non-payment of dues until grievances are redressed. According to MERC, only 6.35 lakh consumers across state were billed on actual meter readings during the lockdown, which is nearly 2.32 per cent of the total consumer base in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

