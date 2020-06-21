Soni Razdan on people flouting norms during Unlock 1.0: Social distancing is not in the DNA of our nation

After almost three months of staying cooped up inside the homes, many have welcomed the lockdown relaxations. However, there are still many who feel it could have been delayed as people are seen flouting safety norms, some even venturing out without masks. Soni Razdan, too, feels Unlock 1.0 isn’t for all and says we have “dealt with enough to be responsible and smart”.

“Whatever footage I’m seeing on TV, where people can be seen doing otherwise, touching things unnecessarily, kids moving out without masks, etc is horrifying. If we don’t understand what’s good for ourselves, then no one else can,” says the actor known for her Bollywood projects Saaransh (1984), Sadak (1991) and Raazi (2018).

Talking about people rushing out the moment relaxations were imposed, Razdan, 63, highlights the psychological side of it.

“After so many days of restrictions, what do you expect people to do? I feel social distancing isn’t in the DNA of our nation… If you know that you might forget, please try and wear gloves at least in one hand so that even if you touch anything the chances of the virus infecting you is less,” she adds.

While she also steps out rarely to get essentials, Razdan shares that given her age and also that of her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, she’s very careful.

“I used to go to walk on the beach, sometimes within the premises of my society because they were empty but then I stop whenever there’s a crowd. When I go out to buy certain things, I’m extra cautious and finish my work quickly. I know my husband is home. He’s older to me and hasn’t stepped out at all. His safety is in my hands. I think aged people who’re carelessly moving around should stop. Let the youth, who are stronger, have better immunity, go out if required,” she says.

Daughters Alia and Shaheen, who live in the same society, also visit them. But “there are proper gaps” in between these meetings as they, too, go out at times, hence can’t risk meeting their parents often.

On how she is holding up, Razdan shares, “I don’t really make an effort or look for some amusement. We keep ourselves busy and relaxed. I’ve being writing a film. We’ve divided our work. He waters the plants, I do cooking… The best thing is I’ve gone back to yoga and I’ve been teaching my husband the same for last two months. So we practise together. This lockdown taught me so much humility. We aren’t invincible. Anything can come and destroy us. We shouldn’t take things for granted.”

While the industry is preparing to go back to work, Razdan plans to take time before she does.

“The film I was working on is almost done, I was going to start a short film but I don’t think I’ll be rushing back till I feel safe and sure… I think the industry will also take its own course,” she ends.

