Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: I really hope this is a wake-up call for everyone in Bollywood, we have to introspect and retrospect, says Gulshan Devaiah

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:47 IST

Gulshan Devaiah’s recent tweet caught everyone’s attention when he said, “Bollywood is not a family, it never was and never will be.” His tweet was in response to an apology actor Meera’s Chopra had written to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on behalf of the entire industry.

When asked what was the point he was trying to make, the actor tells us, “One should always take such opportunities to say what they feel. The problem lies in referring Bollywood as family. It’s just our workplace. Bollywood is just a word and in real, there’s no place called Bollywood. Hollywood hills is a real place. Bollywood only exists in our heads.”

Really sorry to be doing this but Bollywood is not a family , it never was and never will be . If one thinks it’s a family .. there is the problem. Bollywood is an imaginary name for a place of work that’s it . I am really not trying to put anybody down here & sorry if it seems https://t.co/hoz30WiEOJ — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 15, 2020

The 42-year-old asserts that it is this wrong perception about the film industry that often leads to unreal expectations.

“You keep thinking about if you don’t perform well, you’ll be replaced. Here I’m not talking about Sushant. He was a good actor and his films were doing well. I’m talking in general. This pressure and expectations are often self-created. So, the point that Bollywood turned its back, etc is unreasonable and unfair.”

I’ve seen good friends of mine who are "outsiders" shamelessly lick asses of other "outsiders" who wield power #outsiders vs #insiders my ass

This ass licking & handshaking is never gonna stop. Do you still have it in you to even fucking exist in bollywood? What way is your way? — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) June 17, 2020

Referring to Rajput’s death, Devaiah shares “it’s disturbing” and what happened to the actor can happen to anyone in this industry.

“I really hope this is a wake-up call for everyone. I might feel I’m insulated and it can’t happen to me but you can’t take thing lightly. We have to introspect and retrospect. It feels bad that Sushant couldn’t find another way to come out of the bad place he was in. I really don’t know him well, so can’t say much,” he says.

The Ghost Stories actor also spoke about how successful people often fictionalise success.

“When everything is really nice, we sit and talk about philosophies, but we really need them to work for us when the chips are down. People who’ve failed often unknowingly reveal a lot of information, but when you meet successful people, they give generic motivational statements. So, we all chart our own journey,” he opines.

Talking about “aggressive alphas and peacocks” that he also mentioned in one of his tweets, Devaiah clarifies he was referring to the fraternity and the environment.

“We all have encountered these aggressive alphas and while dealing with them, we often turn aggressive ourselves. Remember, this isn’t a race. Competition breeds excellence, not aggression,” he adds.

Like many actors, Devaiah, too, has been through his share of rejections and he says the only ay he could deal with them is by not taking it personally.

“It feels terrible, what you do after you get hit on your face, defines your character. People talk about nepotism but favouritism is a bigger problem. But then, that’s a different can of worms altogether. I do introspect a lot but I’ve started not to expect much. We’ve to accept and understand certain things, and move on,” he ends.

