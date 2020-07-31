Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has to file an FIR as they weren’t convinced with the ongoing investigation: Shekhar Suman

bollywood

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 00:52 IST

One of the first few people from the film industry to visit late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, Bihar, after his demise on June 14, actor Shekhar Suman is hopeful that now with Bihar Police also getting involved in the case, Rajput will finally get justice. On Tuesday, the late actor’s father lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty (Rajput’s girlfriend) and her family under various sections including abetment for suicide.

While one wonders what took the family so long to suspect a foul play, Suman says, “They’ve waited long enough, for 44 days before taking this step. Somewhere they weren’t convinced and were waiting for what comes out in the [ongoing] investigation. If this is a simple case of suicide, what took Mumbai Police so long to solve it” he asks.

Janta ki Taaqat ka aap logon ko andaza nahin hai..Zid pe aa jaayein to paththar se paani nikal dein.Hum se mat uljho..bhaari padega.

Hazar bark gire, laakh toofan uthey

Wo phool khil kar rahenge jo khilne waaley hain.#CBIenquiry toh ho ke rahi saheb. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 30, 2020

The viscera report that Mumbai police received on Monday ruled out any foul play in Rajput’s death case.

Suman says that somewhere everyone feels the Mumbai Police was trying to hide some strong evidences. “People of India and even abroad are tired and exhausted fighting for Sushant. No one was kept in the loop about the investigation. The family was also helpless and had to file a FIR with Bihar police,” says the actor, who’s “disappointed” that the FIR by the family says this is abetment for suicide.

“This is pre-meditated cold blooded murder. All the circumstances and prima facie evidences point towards foul play,” he asserts.

Suman is sure that the case will eventually go in favour of Bihar police and even a CBI enquiry would happen, if required. However, the apex court on Thursday rejected plea requesting CBI probe into Rajput’s death. It dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Alka Priya and said that let police do their job.

Anil Deshmukh categorically says "CBI jaanch bilkul nahin hogi""

Sirjee aap apni zid pe adey rahiye hum apne vishwas pe adey rahenge.CBI jaanch BILKUL hogi.

Hum dekhenge laazim hai ki hum bhi dekhenge.#CBICrucialForSSR @narendramodi ji plz intervene. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 30, 2020

“Now that both (Rajput family and Rhea) have filed caveat at Supreme Court (Rajput’s family filed a caveat in SC after Rhea moved the apex court seeking transfer of the investigation to Mumbai police), all swords are drawn. It’s an emotional war for justice, which, if denied, people will be out on the streets. We’ll get the much-needed honest closure soon,” he says.

Since the day Rajput died, it has been reported that he was suffering from depression. To this, Suman retorts, “It’s also been said that he was bipolar. Don’t we all face depression at some point or the other? Do we take our lives for that? Though I don’t think he was suffering from any of these, even if he was, how do you prove that he committed suicide due to that?” he questions.

Tamasha dekhiye Rhea 'ji' itna bada lawyer lekar aayin hain khud ko bachane ke liye unhi 15 cr se jo unhone supposedly Sushant ka gaban kiya hai.if this is not irony then wat is it?#CBIEnquiryForSSR #Enquiry to tumhare bhoot ko bhi karni padegi. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 29, 2020

Much like others, Suman, too, feels that in absence of a suicide note, it’s anyway wrong to conclude anything.

“Sushant wouldn’t want his family being harassed after his death. You can’t have a cylindrical mark around your neck when you hang yourself; duplicate keys is missing, CCTV was off, forensic experts arrived 24 hours late, local locksmith opened the electric lock of his room within a few minutes — there are far too many questions. He went out for jogging that morning, had juice and then he decided to die? It doesn’t happen like that,” Suman raises pertinent points, though he’s sad that the case is getting politicised, too.

Reports have been alleging that Suman has political motive behind fighting this battle for Rajput. “If I had such inclinations, I would have done that directly. I held a non-political press conference in Bihar, met the political leaders because I wanted to put pressure on Mumbai Police. I think his family was misinformed. I lost my 11-year-old son so I understand the pain. Why would I fly down in the thick of the pandemic risking my life to meet his family? I just went there sat with his grieving father silently and didn’t speak. I just wrote something in the condolence book and left,” he tells us.

Before concluding, we ask Suman about Kangana Ranaut who is also seeking justice for Rajput. He says, “It doesn’t matter who’s doing it till it solves the purpose of getting justice for Sushant. We just need the truth to be out. I hope this changes the industry. I was really hurt to see people just tweeting RIP and going about their ways.”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ