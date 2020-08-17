e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reveals over 1 million joined prayer meet, Ankita Lokhande says ‘prayers can change anything’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reveals over 1 million joined prayer meet, Ankita Lokhande says ‘prayers can change anything’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had called for a global 24-hour prayer meet for him on August 15. More than a million people joined.

bollywood Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti has been asking for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Shweta Singh Kirti has been asking for a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
         

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has thanked fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for him. She said that more than a million people joined the 24-hour spiritual meet and prayed for him.

“More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It’s a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered. #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Godiswithus #JusticeForSushant,” Shweta wrote, sharing a collage of pictures of the attendees.

Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, who also offered prayers for him, commented on the post and said, “Prayers can change anything.”

Hindustantimes

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14 and the Mumbai Police have said that it is a case of suicide. On the two-month anniversary of his death, Shweta took to social media to urge fans and well-wishers to participate in a ‘global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation’.

“It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant #GlobalPrayers4SSR #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushantSinghRajput #godiswithus,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor on one quality of hers that has rubbed off on Saif Ali Khan: ‘His emotional quotient has increased by 50%’

Shweta has been pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant’s death. In an emotional video appeal shared on social media, she said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you.”

Last month, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna, accusing them of abetment to suicide. With FIR being in Patna, the Bihar Police began their own investigation, and there was a turf war between the Bihar and Maharashtra police forces. Earlier this month, the Centre approved the involvement of the CBI in the case, on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

