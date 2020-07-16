e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Swara Bhasker’s message to audiences: Compare box office of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year

Actor Swara Bhasker has said that audiences need to re-examine their consumption patterns and then decide ‘who is interested in watching star kids’.

bollywood Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:43 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Swara Bhasker has said that individual name-calling isn’t a good idea.
Actor Swara Bhasker in a new interview has said that audiences need to be held accountable for the success and failure of actors in the film industry. Comparing the box office performances of films starring outsiders and those featuring star kids, Swara said that “audiences have to factor themselves in, and their own consumption patterns.”

“If you have so much love for outsiders, watch our films in theatres,” she told Newslaundry in an interview. “It’s great that you’re raging on Twitter and all that is lovely, but just look at the box office collections of Rajkummar Rao’s Trapped, Irrfan’s Karwaan, Nawaz’s Motichoor Chaknachoor, my Anarkali of Aarah, Sushant’s Sonchiriya...”

She offered a comparison. “Look at the box office collections of Dhadak, Heropanti, Student of the Year (one and two, and two didn’t even work). Compare that and tell me, who is interested in watching star kids,” she said.

Swara’s comments come after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput inspired furious online attacks on those perceived to be members of the ‘insiders club’ in the film industry. “This kind of individual name-calling is not a helpful conversation is not helpful at all. The way to talk about this is to actually go deeper and look at the structural issues,” Swara said.

With the introduction of streaming platforms in India, the actor said that audiences have been introduced to new talent, and reintroduced to deserving actors who weren’t given their due. “For example Paatal Lok and Jaideep Ahlawat,” she said. “It was a rediscovery. Finally he has the recognition for his talent.

