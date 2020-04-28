Taapsee Pannu, Adil Hussain laud Haryana cops for surprising senior citizen on birthday, watch viral video

bollywood

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:50 IST

Bollywood celebrities, including actor Taapsee Pannu, are sharing the viral video where cops from a Panchkula police station surprised a senior citizen on his birthday amid the lockdown.

The video shows a group of policemen from Panchkula police station in Haryana taking it upon themselves to make the birthday of an elderly man, Karan Puri, special and memorable. Originally shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter, the video is garnering much love online and has gone viral. In the video, a policewoman asks Puri his name, to which he answers, “My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I’m a senior citizen,” without the slightest idea about the surprise that is waiting for him. It’s when the cops start singing “Happy Birthday” and reveal a cake that he bursts into tears. Eventually, he also dons a birthday cap and cuts the cake.

Also read: Katrina Kaif displays perfect chopping skills in new cooking video, watch

Sharing the video, Taapsee tweeted, “This is so so endearing !!!!”

This is so so endearing !!!! https://t.co/RkAp3gQAqk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 28, 2020

Adil Hussain shared the video on his timeline and wrote, “What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn’t hild back his tears. @CP_PANCHKULA Very Touched. Watch this till the end. Iys under two mins.”

What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn't hild back his tears. @CP_PANCHKULA Very Touched. Watch this till the end. Iys under two mins. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mrXoSZPy0h — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 28, 2020

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also tweeted, “A very big thank you to you @CP_PANCHKULA for this great gesture of yours in wishing Karan Puruji A very Happy birthday. @cmohry @police_haryana @nsvirk.”

A very big thank you to you @CP_PANCHKULA for this great gesture of yours in wishing Karan Puruji A very Happy birthday. @cmohry @police_haryana @nsvirk

🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/42eogBRZGc — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) April 28, 2020

The entire country has been under complete lockdown for more than a month now. The step had to be taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected 29,435 people in India and 3,064,837 across the globe.

Follow @htshowbiz for more