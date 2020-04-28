e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu, Adil Hussain laud Haryana cops for surprising senior citizen on birthday, watch viral video

Taapsee Pannu, Adil Hussain laud Haryana cops for surprising senior citizen on birthday, watch viral video

Taapsee Pannu and Adil Hussain shared a viral video of Panchkula cops surprising a senior citizen on his birthday.

bollywood Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu champions Panchkula cops sharing their viral video.
Bollywood celebrities, including actor Taapsee Pannu, are sharing the viral video where cops from a Panchkula police station surprised a senior citizen on his birthday amid the lockdown.

The video shows a group of policemen from Panchkula police station in Haryana taking it upon themselves to make the birthday of an elderly man, Karan Puri, special and memorable. Originally shared by IPS officer Pankaj Nain on Twitter, the video is garnering much love online and has gone viral. In the video, a policewoman asks Puri his name, to which he answers, “My name is Karan Puri. I live alone and I’m a senior citizen,” without the slightest idea about the surprise that is waiting for him. It’s when the cops start singing “Happy Birthday” and reveal a cake that he bursts into tears. Eventually, he also dons a birthday cap and cuts the cake.

Sharing the video, Taapsee tweeted, “This is so so endearing !!!!”  

Adil Hussain shared the video on his timeline and wrote, “What a beautiful gesture by Panchkula Police, Chandigarh, Haryana, to have greeted this Senior Citizen on his Birthday. The Birthday Man couldn’t hild back his tears. @CP_PANCHKULA Very Touched. Watch this till the end. Iys under two mins.” 

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also tweeted, “A very big thank you to you @CP_PANCHKULA for this great gesture of yours in wishing Karan Puruji A very Happy birthday. @cmohry @police_haryana @nsvirk.”

 

The entire country has been under complete lockdown for more than a month now. The step had to be taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected 29,435 people in India and 3,064,837 across the globe.

