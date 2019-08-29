Taapsee Pannu confirms being in talks for Mithali Raj biopic, says sportspersons are the real heroes representing the country

bollywood

Actor Taapsee Pannu convinced one and all with her portrayal of a hockey player in Soorma (2018). Up next, she’d be seen playing the role of a shooter, and she’s going to announce one more sports film, soon. One might dismiss this as an actor finding their ‘zone’, but off screen too, Taapsee proves her love for sports — she owns a badminton team, and her boyfriend, Mathias Boe, is a badminton player!

We talk to her on the occasion of National Sports Day:

You recently shared your love for sports with a pic from your school-time, when you won a race. How much of a sports person you’ve been?

During school days, I was a Jack of all trades, master of none (laughs). I was into many things but sports always interested me. I don’t know how and why, but it came naturally to me. I’d play all those street games, also till I was in class and 12, so that resulted in me learning different sports and then buying a badminton team, too. I’ve always been fond of looking at sports people play because I feel they‘re the real heroes representing the country. There’s so much pressure on them to deliver and they don’t have a second take either.

Having done two sports films, rumours are rife that you’ll be doing the cricketer Mithali Raj biopic. Are your choices influenced by this theme?

Honestly, I’ve stopped counting the number of sports films that have come to me! Maybe it’s because people by now are aware about the kind of love I have for sports. Also the fact that I’m very inquisitive to learn sports, makers know I’ll put in my 100 percent to learn. But, I’ve chosen few out of all those. Yes, I’m inclined towards the theme, but my film choices will be more basis what the story is. I probably admire and follow so many sports stars, but not everybody has a story worth making into a movie. It’s a journey probably worth admiring.

Also, I’d say that I’d love to be part of the Mithali film, but it’s too early right now to say it’s happening. I’m in talks for it. I’m doing another sports film, which will be announced soon.

Owning a badminton team, and your boyfriend being a sportsperson himself, does it accentuate your love for sports?

Yes, you get to know a lot of things from the other side, which you’ll not know just as a spectator or audience. You end up noticing or knowing things from the other side as well.

After PV Sindhu winning the World Champion title, do you feel that women athletes are getting the attention they deserve today?

I think they are, because they’re much more in number also. Their performances are worth acknowledging… it’s a circle, you give more attention and effort, and they deliver. A lot has changed in the sports scenario is the last three-four years. I’ve been following all of Sindhu’s games closely because I had a strong feeling this girl is going make it big. I’ve known her for six years now, and I’m not surprised, but elated with her achievement.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 10:56 IST