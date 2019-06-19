Tahira Kashyap apologises for sitting in the lap of a Buddha statue, says ‘from my perspective there is only love’

Ayushmann Khuranna’s wife Tahira Kashyap has apologised after being trolled for sharing a picture where she was seen sitting in the lap of a Buddha statue. After internet users slammed her for being disrespectful, she wrote, “I apologise if I have offended anybody, but I myself am a Nicherin’s Buddhism practitioner and I felt embraced in the lap of Buddha. Every religion, every philosophy is about love. In no way did I mean to disrespect. Sorry if I have hurt anyone. From my perspective there is only love.”

Tahira has also removed the controversial picture from her Instagram account. After removing the picture, she shared fresh images and wrote, “I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers) The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019 #atmantan #nofilter.”

Also read: Hrithik Roshan’s sister says she supports Kangana Ranaut all through

After Tahira shared the picture, she was trolled by many for ‘being disrespectful’. One user wrote, “You can be a liberal woman but do you consider “sitting on the lap of a statue of a religious leader “ is cool? One minute of silence to everyone who actually believed you’re a sensible lady than the most....” Another wrote on her post, “Very bad.. Sitting on Buddha is Very Idiotic...education people r doing dis type of shit .. Den what will the uneducated people do.. Seriously it’s very Very Stupid thing U do.. Have Sum Respect for God.”

Tahira recently directed a music video for Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khuranna and will make her directorial debut with a film to be produced by Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 13:13 IST