Tahira Kashyap eats cake off ‘soulmate’ Ayushmann Khurrana’s face in special birthday picture. See here

bollywood

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 07:44 IST

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a special birthday post for husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann turned 36 on Monday.

The picture shows Ayushmann with cake smeared on his face, and Tahira licking some of it off. She captioned the post, “Having my cake and eating it too! @ayushmannk #happybirthdaysoulmate.” The post has been ‘liked’ over 20000 times, with several of the couple’s friends and industry colleagues offering their best wishes.

Angad Bedi wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday to my brothermann@ayushmann.” Shilpa Shetty Kundra wrote, “Happppy Birthday @ayushmannk wishing you all in abundance.” Shama Sikander wrote, “Awwww happy birthday to him.”

Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts, who first met when they were both in school. They are now parents to two children, a boy and a girl.

The couple spent the coronavirus lockdown at their hometown Chandigarh. “Seeing how robotic we had become and our increasing concern for both our set of parents because of Covid-19 that decided to screw our 2020, my skinnier half and me decided that whenever it is possible we should head to our hometown, Chandigarh, to our parents,” Tahira had written for Pinkvilla. She added, “Coming from Mumbai we were quite psyched out and took time to get used to the city’s momentum.”

Also read: Happy birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: His love story with Tahira Kashyap is nothing short of a hit Bollywood romance

Ayushmann, who is coming off a string of successful films, has begun working on director Abhishek Kapoor’s new film, a sports drama that will see him undergo a major physical transformation.

Follow @htshowbiz for more