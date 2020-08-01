Tanushree Dutta on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Mumbai police can’t be trusted to do a fair and impartial investigation

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 21:52 IST

The controversy over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death grows with each passing day. with new revelations coming to light. And Tanushree Dutta, who left Bollywood over a decade ago and is in the US at present, is keeping herself updated with the developments in the case.

However, the actor, whose sexual harassment complaint against actor nana Patekar — filed on October 10, 2018 — was closed by Mumbai Police last year citing lack of evidence, isn’t happy with the ongoing probe.

“Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation,” she says, adding, “They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now.”

Recounting her experience, she goes on to add, “In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report they refused to even take into account all that evidence, didn’t follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana’s lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward. What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison.”

The 36-year-old says that the Mumbai Police will just drag it till everyone gets tired or busy or distracted with other things, while adding, “CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed.”

Lauding those who have been rallying to get a fair investigation for the late actor, Dutta says, “I was really shocked and sad. I though after Jiah Khan (who died by suicide in 2013), nothing of this sort would happen in Bollywood. Sushant’s story is even more heartbreaking because he had everything going for him. But he must have been in a dark place and it was probably difficult for him to see his blessings.”

What also followed Rajput’s death has been a rancorous debate about nepotism, insiders vs outiders and the culture of sidelining in Bollywood. Dutta feels that that all this is indeed a real phenomenon in the Hindi film industry, one that she is too well versed with.

“It is about people pushing you to the corner and pushing you to a place where they’re hell bent to ruin your career. They do it because of a personal vendetta, that’s what has exactly happened to him. This is harassment, maligning someone if you didn’t bent down to the other person’s wishes. I am sure with Sushant also, the people who he ticked off got ticked off because he didn’t bent down to their expectations,” shares the former beauty queen, adding that the malicious gossips and blind items are the worst.

Calling out Bollywood, Dutta says that there are some people who are in a successful place and they have the power they want to destroy an actor.

“They don’t realize that when you try to destroy someone’s career and psychological state of mind, the person will break. I got saved because I went away. If I had stuck around then I know that there is only so much your mind can take at some point. I don’t know what would have happened. If you continue to stick around in a toxic environment , it gets to you. Sad that Sushant could not walk away,” she laments.