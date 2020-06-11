e-paper
Home / Bollywood / The Train actor Sayali Bhagat welcomes baby girl, names her Ivankaa. See pic

The Train actor Sayali Bhagat welcomes baby girl, names her Ivankaa. See pic

Sayali Bhagat, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in The Train, has welcomed a baby girl

bollywood Updated: Jun 11, 2020 16:44 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sayali Bhagat and her husband Navneet Pratap Singh became proud parents to a baby girl.
Sayali Bhagat and her husband Navneet Pratap Singh became proud parents to a baby girl.
         

Congratulations are in order for former Miss India and actor Sayali Bhagat and her husband Navneet Pratap Singh. The couple has welcomed a beautiful baby girl and named her Ivankaa Singh.

Sayali shared the happy news on her Instagram account and shared the first photos of her daughter. In the picture collage shared by her, she was seen with a baby bump. There was also a picture of her newborn baby.

“Hello Instafam, I have been pretty occupied for a long time. But I promise, will talk to you more often now. #momlife #instamom #firsttimemom #delhiiteinfluencer #lifestyleinfluencer #supermom #modernmom #parentlife #littlehumans #fashionistamom #motherhoodsimplified #Mommylovesyou #Daughtersarepriceless #MotherandDaughter #Shekeepsmefit,” the caption read.

Wishes poured in from Sayali’s fans. “Sooo cute n beautiful.. Mommy and daughter,” one Instagram user wrote. “This is so beautiful. Congratulations Love. God bless your family,” another wrote.

 

Also read: TV actor Nupur Alankar in financial distress, friend Renuka Shahane posts plea for help

Sayali was crowned Miss India in 2004. She made her Bollywood debut with The Train, starring Emraan Hashmi and Geeta Basra, in 2007. After that, she starred in a string of forgettable Hindi films such as Good Luck, Paying Guests, Impatient Vivek and Rajdhani Express.

The actor has also featured in a number of regional films, including Blade Babji (Telugu), Newtonin Moondram Vidhi (Tamil), Myself Pendu (Punjabi) and Sketch (Marathi).

Sayali married Delhi-based businessman Navneet in 2013 and shifted base to the capital. She had told IANS in an earlier interview, “It was an arranged marriage, but we took about eight-to-nine months to get into matrimony. We are still discovering each other. My husband is not a Bollywood fan and he didn’t even know me before he met me. His interest lies in playing tennis, going out with friends and travelling.”

