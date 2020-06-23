‘There is so much pain in your voice’: Akshay Kumar applauds Delhi cop singing Kesari’s Teri Mitti in viral video, watch

bollywood

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 13:49 IST

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to congratulate a young cop Rajat Rathor, who sang a cover of his hit Kesari song Teri Mitti. The Delhi cop had tagged the actor on social media, saying his video has gone viral but he is still waiting for the actor’s comments.

In the short video he shared online, Akshay says: “Hi Rajat, This is Akshay. Yaar kya kamaal ka gaate ho tum. Bohot pyara gaana gaya ‘Teri Mitti’. Mazaa aa gaya sunn ke, yeh waise hai bhi itna pyara ke aakhon se aasun nikal aate hain. upar se teri awaaz mein bhi itna dard hai... beautiful (You have sung this song beautifully, there is so much pain in your voice too. This song is such that it makes one cry on hearing it).”

He added: “And I can see that you are a uniform man. Am I right? Lots of good wishes and respect for the work you are doing. Keep doing good and keep up the talent.”

Tagging Akshay in his video, Rajat had written, “Teri mitti -it’s not just a song for me it’s a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir’s response Smiling face with smiling eyes #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice.” The video shows Rajat seated and strumming a guitar as he sings Teri Mitti.

Teri Mitti is a song which always gives me goosebumps, no matter how many times I hear it, this time was no different ♥️ Thank you Rajat ji for sharing. #CopThatSings :) https://t.co/JTmy6qiSjs pic.twitter.com/FymUgo7u4U — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 23, 2020

Teri mitti -it's not just a song for me it's a feeling. My first viral video, After this I got so much appreciation. But I am still waiting for @akshaykumar sir's response 😊 #copthatsings #terimitti #AkshayKumar #rajatrathor #delhipolice pic.twitter.com/J4GGX6MCI1 — Teri Mitti Rajat Rathor (@RajatRathor_RJ) June 22, 2020

Also read: Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

Kesari was a 2019 film, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, in which a band of 21 soldiers of the 36th Sikhs of the British Indian Army took on a 10,000 Pashtun tribesmen in 1897 to defend at frontier outpost. It starred Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh and also starred Parineeti Chopra. The film was a mega box office hit, becoming the 9th film of the star to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

Akshay, who had been staying home with his family for the last two and a half months, will reportedly resume shooting for his film Bell Bottom in July. He is expected to fly to London for the film’s shoot.

Follow @htshowbiz for more