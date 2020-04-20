e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Tusshar Kapoor on becoming lockdown teacher to his son: Yahan koi aaraam nahi hain, I feel quite exhausted

Tusshar Kapoor on becoming lockdown teacher to his son: Yahan koi aaraam nahi hain, I feel quite exhausted

Actor Tusshar Kapoor admits feeling quite challenge during this lockdown as he’s busy teaching his son Laksshya, besides taking time out to play with him, too.

bollywood Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:47 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Tusshar Kapoor is a single father to his three-year-old son Laksshya.
         

While the lockdown situation has given a lot of free time to many people, actor Tusshar Kapoor has a different story to tell. In fact, he says he’s busier than ever before and has his hands full with work commitments and daddy duties.

“Well, I have to do my work as an actor and as a producer over phone or over emails. I also have to then teach my son, Laksshya every week day for almost four-five hours. I also have to take out time to play with him. I am feeling quite challenged,” says the actor.

So when does he get time for himself? “I only get the evening off during which I read and watch something. People are like lockdown mein aaraam karo par yahan koi aaraam nahi hain. I feel quite exhausted,” he quips.

Tusshar also reveals how he has become a full-time teacher during this period all thanks to all the school works that he has to get three-year-old son to complete. 

“There are projects to e done, art and craft work… He is attending virtual classes so I have to be there with him, guiding him. I have become a lockdown teacher. I am much more busy in lockdown because I have to play so many roles,” says Kapoor.

Despite all this, the actor, 43, is making the most of the time home with his son while also making some informative videos with the toddler and sharing it on his social media.

On how his son is coping with the situation, he says, “He does not ask too many questions because we have kept it busy around the house. We have told him that there is a virus and that is why he can’t go out. Children are brilliant and the way he has adjusted to the situation is commendable. It will help them learn how to deal with adversities. I think it is going to make him more resilient.”

