Uri is not a propaganda film, says Anurag Kashyap as he defends Vicky Kaushal’s film

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has defended certain criticisms made against Vicky Kaushal-starrer, Uri. The Manmarziyaan director dismissed the idea that Uri, based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes against Pakistani terrorists, is ‘a propaganda film’.

Taking to Twitter, Anurag wrote on Monday, “Uri is not a propaganda film. Any war film about the heroism of its soldiers will be patriotic by default. By that standards Border, LOC, Haqeeqat wore patriotism on its sleeve. War movies are either anti-war like Come and See or patriotic.

Comparing it favourably to American war films, Anurag continued, “The jingoism spouted in Uri was far lesser than the jingoism I see in American movies or war movies from anywhere across the world. I think we watch everything from the coloured glasses of the time we live in and just don’t trust anyone’s intention.”

He wrote that he ‘quite liked Uri’, despite going in thinking that it will be ‘propaganda’. “It just sticks true to what happened with similar creative liberties most film makers take in telling a story,” Anurag continued.

The war film, directed by Aditya Dhar, has proven to be a box office hit. It has made an estimated Rs 35 crore in its opening weekend.

It should be noted that Anurag has directed star Vicky Kaushal in Raman Raghav 2.0, and more recently in Manmarziyaan. In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Vicky had commented on his evolving relationship with Anurag. “The relationship I share with [Anurag] is very special. In fact, it has transitioned from being a mentor to a friend now. Along with my father, he was my window into the world of cinema, Bollywood… My experience of working with him as an assistant director in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) helped me learn so many things about cinema,” he said.

The filmmaker will join director Neeraj Ghaywan (who directed Vicky in his breakout hit, Masaan) in helming the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games.

Vicky will now move on to an antagonistic role in Karan Johar’s period epic, Takht, in which he will play Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, opposite Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 12:05 IST