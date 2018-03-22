Urmila Matondkar in Bewafa Beauty: She’s here for the kill, don’t miss the Rampuri chaku. Watch song

Urmila Matondkar is returning to silver screen in Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty and she’s armed and dangerous. The much-talked about comeback song of Rangeela star Urmila from the Irrfan Khan film was unveiled Thursday afternoon and the 90s Bollywood diva clearly hasn’t forgotten her moves or how to charm the audience.

Urmila was known for her dance numbers during her Bollywood sojourn and the song ties in with the theme of the film -- an unsuspecting husband (Irrfan) finds his wife (Kirti Kulhari) in bed with another man. Instead of resorting to violence, he decides to blackmail both and earn some money. How the situation spirals out of control forms the crux of the film and Urmila’s special number as well.

Pawni Pandey has lent her voice for Bewafa Beauty which is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Amit Trivedi has composed the song which is a dance performance. Urmila is seen flaunting her perfect figure on a stage even as she wields a Rampuri knife and sings, “Rampuri ek chaaku jigar ke paar kar gai, soomdi mein bhole baalam ka bantaadhar kar gai.”

Urmila returns to Hindi films after nine years - she was seen with Himesh Reshammiya in a remake of the 1980 film Karz, titled Karzzzz in 2008. Ever since, she has been appearing on various TV shows and Marathi cinema.

Abhinav Deo, of Delhi Belly (2011) fame, gears up for yet another quirky comedy that will star Irrfan, Arunoday Singh and Kirti Kulhari in lead roles.Divya Dutta, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao also play important roles in the film.

