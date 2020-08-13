We should let the law take its course: Swara Bhasker

bollywood

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:07 IST

While people in Bollywood have refrained from commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation, Swara Bhasker tweeted about the media trial of his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. She wrote, “Rhea is being subjected to a bizarre & dangerous media trial fuel led by hugely problematic impulses of mob justice. I hope the Hon’ble #SupremeCourt will pay heed & take fake news spinners & conspiracy theorists like Repooplic, Poopindia & others to task. Let the law decide.”

Talking about the tweet and why she posted it when Bollywood is quiet, she says, “I can’t speak for others. I always stand up for what I think is right and we should not act like the judges, lawyers and investigators. It’s not our job as a society but a job for the courts.”

The actor, who was last seen in the web show, Rasbhari, is looking forward to her next one, where she plays a cop. Ask her if she is drawn to hard hitting social subjects and she explains, “I don’t essentially gravitate towards social subjects but I think what you believe in will reflect in your work. I really feel that art is more than entertainment. Art is constantly engaging with society and reflects what’s happening there. It also has the power to transform how we think as a society. You want to see something that is a clutter breaker and maybe also makes you think. If my performance or film makes you think, then it is a success for me. Even in a fun film like Veere Di Wedding (2018), people learnt something new (smiles).”

Dabbling in web shows as well as movies, the Nil Battey Sannata (2016) actor, says the audience today enjoys international content and in a diverse country like India, there is space for every kind of content. “I have got a positive response on OTT from the audience and I have realized that viewers enjoy seeing an artist for a longer duration onscreen in character, than a movie,” she says.

The actor will soon be seen in a web show called Flesh that deals with human trafficking and stars Bhasker as a fearless cop. “It is a hard hitting subject and requires an in-your-face approach. The most disturbing part of sex trafficking and human trafficking is the involvement of regular people from civil society. People who transport or kidnap girls are all regular people and not just criminals. Something as sinister as human trafficking can happen only when there is a nexus. That is what we have touched upon in the show.”

Excited about playing a copy in the show and doing action and stunt scenes, Bhasker says, “It was challenging and fun for me. It is an interesting show. It was scary in bits too. I hated firing the gun and now I know why I am a law abiding citizen. Meri saari acting gun fire karne mein nikal gayi. The production team has some funny bloopers of me firing the gun and I think, they can turn it into a whole episode (laughs).”