Zohra Sehgal honoured with Google doodle, AIIMS report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant’s body

bollywood

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:34 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Zohra Sehgal: Google remembers iconic Indian actor, dedicates doodle

Veteran actor Zohra Sehgal’s film, Neecha Nagar, released in September in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Celebrating its anniversary, Google dedicated a doodle on the iconic Indian actor and dancer.

AIIMS forensic report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: report

No traces of organic poison have been found by AIIMS in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, according to a new report. The CBI will likely probe the abetment to suicide angle in the case.

Ankita Lokhande asks fan to take down video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘What’s wrong with you? Stop posting such videos’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande requested a fan to take down a video of the late actor’s body, telling him that sharing such videos was not the right way to show love and support.

Sona Mohapatra laughs off Rangoli Chandel’s ‘junk’ remark, takes a dig at nepotism: ‘My sisters don’t speak for me’

Sona Mohapatra has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calling her comments ‘below average junk’. The singer took a dig at nepotism and replied how her sisters don’t speak for her or troll for her. See her response here.

Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

As Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 match on Monday night, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to congratulate Virat Kohli and the team.

