Zoya Akhtar hopes for ‘sisterhood that won’t stand for’ abuse after Rhea Chakraborty gets mobbed at NCB office

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:39 IST

In a note shared on her Instagram page, Zoya Akhtar urged everyone to ‘stop the abuse’. She said that women will always face abuse, no matter what, and hoped for a ‘sisterhood that won’t stand for it’. While she did not take any names, it looks like the note was written in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently being investigated for her possible role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“No matter what the situation is. No matter which direction you lean towards. If you are a woman, you will face abuse. I long for a sisterhood that won’t stand for it-No matter what the world thinks you did,” Zoya’s note read. “Stop The Abuse,” she wrote in her caption.

Zoya’s Instagram post came after Rhea was hounded by mediapersons as she reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office to record her statement. Several Bollywood celebrities including Taapsee Pannu, Gauahar Khan, Pooja Hegde and Shibani Dandekar raised their voice against her being treated in this manner.

According to a Huffpost report, Zoya was among the women technicians from the film industry who collectively wrote to the National Commission for Women last month, drawing its attention to the ‘online abuse and unfair media trial’ of Rhea.

Rhea has been getting death and rape threats ever since she was accused by Sushant’s family of abetment to suicide. Last month, she shared a video of her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, being hounded by the media inside her building compound. She requested the Mumbai Police to provide her and her family with protection so that they could cooperate with the investigating agencies.

“There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request @mumbaipolice to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. #safetyformyfamily,” she had written in an Instagram post.

Sushant died on June 14. While the NCB is looking into the drugs angle, the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate are also investigating the case.

