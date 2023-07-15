Book Box: The Best of 2023 (So Far)

Dear Reader, PREMIUM Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano(The Author)

I've read 75 books this year, according to my nifty Goodreads tracker. Of these, here are my top six - evenly divided between fiction and non-fiction, including tech, time travel, history, feminism and indigenous wisdom – take your pick. Book 1 of 6: Historical Fiction with a twist

Babel by RF Kuang(The Author)

When my friend Anna recommended this book to me, I was struck right away by the title. Babel evoked images of a lively mix of sounds from various corners of the globe, the babble of infants, and, of course, the biblical Tower of Babel. This novel lives up to all of these. It’s a fast-paced action thriller, set against the backdrop of the Opium Wars, moving from Canton to Oxford. I loved the characters –the charismatic Ramy Mirza, Robin, the heroic Chinese orphan and even the enigmatic Professor Richard Lovell. And was awed by how the author brings in weighty themes like colonization and capitalism, infusing her tale with just the right degree of fantasy. Babel introduced me to Rebecca Kuang’s oeuvre, from The Poppy War to Yellowface, her latest thriller, set in the world of publishing. Of these, Babel, or The Necessity for Violence, is my favourite.

Book 2 of 6: Time Travel, AI and the Classics

Frankissstein by Jean Winterson(The Author)

I’ve been a huge fan of Jeanette Winterson ever since a book club introduced me to Oranges are Not the Only Fruit. I loved her Tanglewreck for children and her very clever picture book Hansel and Greta. So when I discovered this 2019 novel on display at the Brooklyn Public Library, I went for it right away. It's a brilliant time travel book, moving effortlessly from the world of Shelley and Byron to a futuristic AI realm where a Silicon Valley-esque patriarchy introduces sexbot alternatives for women. The premise is provocative, and the storytelling absorbing, as it examines the ethical implications of emerging technologies.

Book 3 of 6: Little Women for grown-up people

Hello Beautiful(The Author)

This family saga is a re-telling of sorts of Little Women, and I loved it just for that. Set in Chicago, it also tells the story of William, who is a kind of Laurie. The narrative flows easily and smoothly, even as it is told from different points of view. I was drawn in by the characters, and by the complex family dynamics and its themes of mental health, depression and the burden of family expectation. It’s sad and yet feels hopeful as well - here’s how our choices can change our worlds, it seems to say.

Book 4 of 6: A celebration of nature

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer(The Author)

Robin Wall Kimmerer is a botanist and a professor, she is also a tribal citizen of the Potawatomi Nation. She melds her personal stories with indigenous histories and science in Braiding Sweetgrass, conveying profound truths with such passion and emotional depth. My favourite chapter in the book is when she decides to make a pool in her garden, for her daughters to swim in. The energy, enthusiasm, and erudition she brings to this endeavour, bring it alive in a bittersweet way.

Book 5 of 6: The History of Patriarchy

The Patriarchs by Angela Saini(The Author)

The Patriarchs has been getting rave reviews since its publication earlier this year, and with good reason. Science writer Angela Saini dives deep into the history of the patriarchy. Society wasn’t always patriarchal, she proves. Across race, class and culture, when patriarchal hierarchies emerged, selective and unchallenged theories from evolutionary biology, religion and neuroscience were used to perpetuate such hierarchies – everywhere Saini gives pertinent examples. If you’re interested in reading more, here’s a conversation with Angela Saini, on reading, and the writing of The Patriarchs.

Book 6 of 6: Tech meets Geopolitics

Chip War by Chris Miller(The Author)

Chip War is a gripping page-turner, set in the world of semiconductors. Chris Miller dives into the world of computer chips, revealing how this key industry has become intertwined with geopolitical rivalries and national security concerns. He follows the competition between major powers, particularly the United States and China, for dominance in the semiconductor space, tracing the implications of this rivalry on trade, intellectual property, and technology policies. The book is packed with interesting profiles of scientists and researchers and even spies. If you enjoy geopolitics and tech or simply want to know the inside story of what your cellphone contains, then don’t miss this racy read.

And what about you, dear Reader? What has your reading been like this first half of the year? Do write in with your top books. And until next week, happy reading! Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading recommendations or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com The views expressed are personal

