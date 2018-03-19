Book vs Film: Jeff VanderMeer’s novel Annihilation or the Natalie Portman movie?

If you’re the kind of reader who cares about genres, the work of Jeff VanderMeer belongs to one called the New Weird. His very popular Southern Reach trilogy, of which Annihilation is the first book, however, rises above such neat classifications.

The story of a doomed expedition of women scientists into a strange landscape called Area X blends sci-fi with horror and fantasy. The story is as much about the narrator’s internal and external journey as it is a comment on our changing ecosystems, ideas of perception, familiarity and our futile attempts to make sense of an inexplicable universe.

Film-maker Alex Garland’s visually stunning movie, made available worldwide on Netflix, uses the novel as its source but makes significant changes to the story, especially the ending. You can read the Hindustan Times movie review of Annihilation here.

So which version makes for a better story? Read on to find out. (Rohan is white and Supriya is green.)

