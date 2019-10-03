e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Fiction: A Tonic For Doctors

Column- Recent research says good doctors read textbooks, great doctors read fiction, writes Piyush Jha

books Updated: Oct 03, 2019 16:31 IST
Piyush Jha
Piyush Jha
Hindustan Times
(Photo:Istock)
         

My mother had a recent interaction with a doctor, which left her disconcerted. She felt the doctor wasn’t listening to her and came off as being rather detached and lacking empathy.

In a separate discussion with the renowned sports orthopaedist Dr Mihir Patki, I found that he firmly believed that doctors should empathise with their patient’s personal lives to connect with them on a deeper level to truly heal them.

Building empathy among doctors was emphasied by Sir William Osler who introduced the practice of mandatory medical residency as a means of better understanding the patients. Osler, a prolific author and bibliophile, espoused the study of humanities for medical students. Humanities studies have often been advised for scientists in every field. Osler believed that for doctors it was necessary because the neglect of humanities will make the medical profession lose empathy; a very precious quality for diagnosis. Leading universities like Stanford and Georgetown now prescribe the integration of arts and humanities into the medical studies curriculum.

Specifically, reading fiction books can help doctors in boosting their empathy quotient, according to Dr. Harvey Simon of the Harvard Medical School. In a recently published research, he argued, “Reading fiction can function as a ‘virtual house call’ by introducing medical practitioners to a wide array of personalities and situations before they are encountered in a clinical setting. Literary fiction can enhance clinically important skills such as sensitivity and understanding.”

Yet, many may say that fiction and medicine don’t go hand in hand. Well, bookshops shelves are stacked with fiction books by writers who also practiced medicine: Arthur Conan Doyle, W Somerset Maugham, Anton Chekhov, to name some. As medical practitioners, they had close contact with people during their weakest moments. Surely, this contributed to their astute understanding of the human condition and frailties?

Every doctor need not dabble in creating fiction like the aforementioned authors. A recent study in Literature and Medicine journal published by Johns Hopkins University espouses that even certain literary exercises, like rewriting previously published short stories for example, can help “expand doctors’ worldviews and make them more attuned to the dilemmas real patients face”.

Of course, many doctors may be resistant to these ideas. But, if you want better treatment you could surely take the initiative. Gift your doctor your favourite fiction book and remember to prescribe him at least a chapter a day.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 16:31 IST

tags
top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
Latest Books News