HT-Nielsen top 10 list: Wimpy Kid, Panchatantra tales are children’s favourite
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Mar 31, 2018 09:22 IST
Not much has changed on the bestselling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is at the top spot, followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Dan Brown’s novel Origin is at number four, and Terry O’Brien’s 50 Greatest Short Stories has taken the fifth slot, pushing Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra to number six.
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- Origin
Dan Brown
- 50 Greatest Short Stories
Terry O’Brien
- Keepers of the Kalachakra
Ashwin Sanghi
- To Kill A Mockingbird
Harper Lee
- Sita:Warrior of Mithila:Ram Chandra Series
Amish Tripathi
- The Fault in Our Stars
John Green
- Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu
Kevin Missal
- The Heartfulness Way
D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua
- Exam Warriors
Narendra Modi
- Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
Mark Manson
- A Brief History Of Time: From Big Bang...
Stephen Hawking
- Century Is Not Enough
Sourav Ganguly
- India 2018
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
- Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Catalyst
Chandramouli Venkatesan
- Why I Am A Hindu
Shashi Tharoor
Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is back at number one on the non-fiction list. It is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ckis at the fourth spot and last week’s topper, A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking is at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (12)
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
J. K. Rowling
- Grandma’s Bag of Stories
Sudha Murty
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
J. K. Rowling
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
Traditional
- The Blue Umbrella
Ruskin Bond
- The Best of Panchatantra
Rungeen Singh
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Rungeen Singh
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. It is followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number four, and 365 Panchatantra Stories at the fifth position.
