HT-Nielsen top 10 list: Wimpy Kid, Panchatantra tales are children’s favourite

Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Mar 31, 2018 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.
Here's the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.

Not much has changed on the bestselling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is at the top spot, followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Dan Brown’s novel Origin is at number four, and Terry O’Brien’s 50 Greatest Short Stories has taken the fifth slot, pushing Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra to number six.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • Will You Still Love Me?
    Ravinder Singh
  • The Alchemist
    Paulo Coelho
  • One Indian Girl
    Chetan Bhagat
  • Origin
    Dan Brown
  • 50 Greatest Short Stories
    Terry O’Brien
  • Keepers of the Kalachakra
    Ashwin Sanghi
  • To Kill A Mockingbird
    Harper Lee
  • Sita:Warrior of Mithila:Ram Chandra Series
    Amish Tripathi
  • The Fault in Our Stars
    John Green
  • Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu
    Kevin Missal
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • The Heartfulness Way
    D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua
  • Exam Warriors
    Narendra Modi
  • Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
    Bhanumathi Narasimhan
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
    Mark Manson
  • A Brief History Of Time: From Big Bang...
    Stephen Hawking
  • Century Is Not Enough
    Sourav Ganguly
  • India 2018
    Ministry of Information & Broadcasting
  • Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Catalyst
    Chandramouli Venkatesan
  • Why I Am A Hindu
    Shashi Tharoor

Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is back at number one on the non-fiction list. It is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ckis at the fourth spot and last week’s topper, A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (12)
    Jeff Kinney
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    J. K. Rowling
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
    J. K. Rowling
  • Grandma’s Bag of Stories
    Sudha Murty
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
    J. K. Rowling
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • Timeless Tales from Panchatantra
    Traditional
  • The Blue Umbrella
    Ruskin Bond
  • The Best of Panchatantra
    Rungeen Singh
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Rungeen Singh
  • 365 Pancharantra Stories
    Traditional

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. It is followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number four, and 365 Panchatantra Stories at the fifth position.

