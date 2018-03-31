HT-Nielsen top 10 list: Wimpy Kid, Panchatantra tales are children’s favourite

Not much has changed on the bestselling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? is at the top spot, followed by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist and Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl. Dan Brown’s novel Origin is at number four, and Terry O’Brien’s 50 Greatest Short Stories has taken the fifth slot, pushing Ashwin Sanghi’s Keepers of the Kalachakra to number six.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles Will You Still Love Me?

Ravinder Singh

Ravinder Singh The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho One Indian Girl

Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat Origin

Dan Brown

Dan Brown 50 Greatest Short Stories

Terry O’Brien

Terry O’Brien Keepers of the Kalachakra

Ashwin Sanghi

Ashwin Sanghi To Kill A Mockingbird

Harper Lee

Harper Lee Sita:Warrior of Mithila:Ram Chandra Series

Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi The Fault in Our Stars

John Green

John Green Dharmayoddha Kalki: Avatar of Vishnu

Kevin Missal Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles The Heartfulness Way

D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua

D. Patel, Kamlesh & Pollock, Joshua Exam Warriors

Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi Gurudev: The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Bhanumathi Narasimhan

Bhanumathi Narasimhan The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck

Mark Manson

Mark Manson A Brief History Of Time: From Big Bang...

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Century Is Not Enough

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly India 2018

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind

Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari Catalyst

Chandramouli Venkatesan

Chandramouli Venkatesan Why I Am A Hindu

Shashi Tharoor

Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way is back at number one on the non-fiction list. It is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors and Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev. Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ckis at the fourth spot and last week’s topper, A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking is at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, is still at the top on the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is at number three, followed by Sudha Murty’s Grandma’s Bag of Stories and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (12)

Jeff Kinney

Jeff Kinney Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

J. K. Rowling

J. K. Rowling Grandma’s Bag of Stories

Sudha Murty

Sudha Murty Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

J. K. Rowling Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher Timeless Tales from Panchatantra

Traditional

Traditional The Blue Umbrella

Ruskin Bond

Ruskin Bond The Best of Panchatantra

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh The Best of Tenali Raman

Rungeen Singh

Rungeen Singh 365 Pancharantra Stories

Traditional

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one spot on the list of bestselling children’s books in Indian publishing. It is followed by Ruskin Bond’s The Blue Umbrella and Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Panchatantra. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number four, and 365 Panchatantra Stories at the fifth position.

