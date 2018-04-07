HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist leads list of best-selling fiction

There has been a coup on the best-selling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? has been dethroned by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist that now leads the list. Dan Brown’s Origin is at number three, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors is at number one on the non-fiction list. Next is Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number four, and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, continues to lead the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down is at number three, followed by Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune and Jay Asher’s Thirteen Reasons Why.

Rajani Thindiath 365 Panchatantra Stories is at the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number two, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and 365 Bedtime Stories. Rajani Thindiath’s Suppandi-3 is at number five. Follow @htlifeandstyle for more