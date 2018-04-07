 HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist leads list of best-selling fiction | books | bestseller list | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist leads list of best-selling fiction

Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.

books Updated: Apr 07, 2018 08:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.
Here’s the HT-Nielsen Top 10 list for this week.(Shutterstock)

There has been a coup on the best-selling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? has been dethroned by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist that now leads the list. Dan Brown’s Origin is at number three, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles
  • The Alchemist
    Paulo Coelho
  • Will You Still Love Me?
    Ravinder Singh
  • Origin
    Dan Brown
  • One Indian Girl
    Chetan Bhagat
  • Sita: Warrior of Mithila
    Amish Tripathi
  • The Fault in Our Stars
    John Green
  • 50 Greatest Short Stories
    Terry O’Brien
  • To Kill A Mockingbird
    Harper Lee
  • The Immortals of Meluha
    Amish Tripathi
  • Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku
    Amish Tripathi
Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles
  • Exam Warriors
    Narendra Modi
  • Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
    Mark Manson
  • The Heartfulness Way
    Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock
  • Gurudev : The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
    Bhanumathi Narasimhan
  • Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
    Yuval Noah Harari
  • Century Is Not Enough
    Sourav Ganguly
  • Catalyst
    Chandramouli Venkatesan
  • Why I Am A Hindu
    Shashi Tharoor
  • Rich Dad Poor Dad
    Robert T. Kiyosaki
  • Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
    Sadhguru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors is at number one on the non-fiction list. Next is Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number four, and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens at number five.

Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, continues to lead the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down is at number three, followed by Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune and Jay Asher’s Thirteen Reasons Why.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - International Publisher
  • Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
    Jeff Kinney
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
    J. K. Rowling
  • Turtles All the Way Down
    John Green
  • The Dragon of Fortune
    Geronimo Stilton
  • Thirteen Reasons Why:(TV Tie-in)
    Jay Asher
Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles - Indian Publisher
  • 365 Pancharantra Stories
    Traditional
  • The Best of Tenali Raman
    Rungeen Singh
  • Great Stories for Children
    Ruskin Bond
  • 365 Bedtime Stories
    Traditional
  • Suppandi-3
    Rajani Thindiath

365 Panchatantra Stories is at the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number two, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and 365 Bedtime Stories. Rajani Thindiath’s Suppandi-3 is at number five.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

tags

more from books
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature