HT-Nielsen top 10: Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist leads list of best-selling fiction
There has been a coup on the best-selling fiction list this week. Ravinder Singh’s Will You Still Love Me? has been dethroned by Paulo Coehlo’s The Alchemist that now leads the list. Dan Brown’s Origin is at number three, followed by Chetan Bhagat’s One Indian Girl, and Amish’s Sita: Warrior of Mithila.
- The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho
- Will You Still Love Me?
Ravinder Singh
- Origin
Dan Brown
- One Indian Girl
Chetan Bhagat
- Sita: Warrior of Mithila
Amish Tripathi
- The Fault in Our Stars
John Green
- 50 Greatest Short Stories
Terry O’Brien
- To Kill A Mockingbird
Harper Lee
- The Immortals of Meluha
Amish Tripathi
- Ram - Scion of Ikshvaku
Amish Tripathi
- Exam Warriors
Narendra Modi
- Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck
Mark Manson
- The Heartfulness Way
Kamlesh D. Patel & Joshua Pollock
- Gurudev : The Life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
Bhanumathi Narasimhan
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind
Yuval Noah Harari
- Century Is Not Enough
Sourav Ganguly
- Catalyst
Chandramouli Venkatesan
- Why I Am A Hindu
Shashi Tharoor
- Rich Dad Poor Dad
Robert T. Kiyosaki
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy
Sadhguru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Exam Warriors is at number one on the non-fiction list. Next is Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, followed by Joshua Pollock and Kamlesh D Patel’s The Heartfulness Way. Bhanumathi Narasimhan’s Gurudev is at number four, and Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens at number five.
Jeff Kinney’s Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway, continues to lead the list of best-selling children’s books by international publishers, followed by JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down is at number three, followed by Geronimo Stilton’s Dragon of Fortune and Jay Asher’s Thirteen Reasons Why.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway
Jeff Kinney
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
J. K. Rowling
- Turtles All the Way Down
John Green
- The Dragon of Fortune
Geronimo Stilton
- Thirteen Reasons Why:(TV Tie-in)
Jay Asher
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
Traditional
- The Best of Tenali Raman
Rungeen Singh
- Great Stories for Children
Ruskin Bond
- 365 Bedtime Stories
Traditional
- Suppandi-3
Rajani Thindiath
365 Panchatantra Stories is at the top spot on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing. Rungeen Singh’s The Best of Tenali Raman is at number two, followed by Ruskin Bond’s Great Stories for Children and 365 Bedtime Stories. Rajani Thindiath’s Suppandi-3 is at number five.
