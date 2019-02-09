All out of fashion: Presenting 5 odd items that are now back in circulation, and how you can wear them!

When did mundane become mod?! Is fashion trolling us?

Time and again, the term ‘anti-fashion’ has given rise to trends that were not accepted in mainstream fashion. However, we’re now living in a hyper-connected world where the most Instagrammable item becomes the order of the day. (All those #OOTD posts you save? That’s right.)

Designer Rimzim Dadu says, “This kind of provocative aesthetic is more prominent because people are now accepting fashion as a tool to express themselves in myriad ways.”

Celebrity stylist Devki Bhatt agrees. “With fanny packs and ginormous-looking sneakers, we’re witnessing a shift. People want fashion to be relatable and fun.”

Punk up your feet : Doc Martens

Odd object number one was once a symbol of youthful rebellion in Britain

Wear these boots with: “Skirts and maxis to comfy denims. Boots can elevate the style quotient of any look. They’re really versatile,” says designer Resham Karamchandani of the brand The Pot Plant.

Wear these boots to: “A lovely afternoon brunch to a fun night-out with your friends,” she says.

Avoid: “Wearing them to a very formal occasion,” she suggests.

Be the urban prairie girl: The prairie dress

This late 19th century style can be modest and very granny chic

Wear this dress with: “Something immodest,” laughs Devki. “I really love pairing these dresses with boots, they give these feminine dresses just the right amount of edge and strength,” she adds.

Wear this dress to: “A daytime occasion if styled with boots, or else with heels if you have dinner plans,”she suggests.

Avoid: “Accessorising too much. Let the dress be the statement in itself,” says Devki.

Hibernate in style: The cable-knit sweater

The cable-knit cardigan adds a fun twist to your rocker-chic look

Wear a cable-knit sweater with: “Something slimming at the bottom. It could be a short skirt or even skinny denims,” says designer Sonal Verma of Rara Avis.

Wear a cable-knit sweater to: “A casual day at work or even for lunch,” she says.

Avoid “Accessorising a lot. Keep it minimal. Just a nice watch or even earrings are enough to make this look stand out,” says Sonal.

Do the hat trick: The bucket hat

The boyish bucket hat was sported by Irish fishermen

Wear a bucket hat with: “Something simple yet fun. Perhaps, play with sunglasses and an interesting bag while keeping the clothes clean and minimal,” says fashion designer Rimzim Dadu.

Wear a bucket hat to: “Brunches or for running your errands. It’s a good daywear accessory,” she opines.

AVOID: “Going overboard and trying to put a lot of accessories together. While the whole idea is to have fun with your look, the key is to let one piece be the focus,” says Rimzim.

Reinvent street style: The puffer jacket

The puffer can add a slice of the street to your outfit

Wear a puffer jacket with: “Other streetwear staples like a good pair of sneakers. However, it’s important you don’t give in to the hype culture. Know yourself and be aware of your individual style first,” says designer Abhishek Paatni of Nought One.

Wear a puffer jacket to:: “A hip-hop concert,” he smiles.

Avoid: “Wearing something that does not represent your personality. Use your clothes to express something about yourself,” concludes Abhishek.

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

First Published: Feb 09, 2019