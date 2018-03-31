Five best TV shows to watch

1. Breaking Bad

Genre: Drama

When it ended, it was famously said that there was television before Breaking Bad and television after Breaking Bad. This show is possibly the best writing done in the long format, which consistently got better with each season. Gorgeous, cinematic production, it has stunning performances; no show since has matched its brilliance.

2. Modern Family

Genre: Comedy

(Disclaimer: I’m one of the very few non-fans of Friends in the world.) From the older ones, The Office was fun and 30 Rock was laser sharp, but Modern Family is my favourite because it brings topics like homosexuality into mainstream entertainment. It’s relevant while being crazy funny.

3. Sherlock

Genre: Thriller

The combination of Arthur Conan Doyle and Benedict Cumberbatch makes Sherlock irresistible. Contemporary in its form, human emotions and frailty in its core, the show sucks you in and keeps you breathless till the end.

4. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Genre: Romance

The most disappointing genre on television for me, one show that stayed with me is the Pakistani series, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, with the gorgeously intense Fawad Khan. It was adapted from a book, which is probably why it is nuanced and has depth.

5. Luther

Genre: Guilty pleasure (If this isn’t a bonafide genre, it ought to be.)

Luther for me tops the list of cop shows, for which man could be hotter than Idris Elba, as a brilliant, angsty police detective, too passionate for his own good, fighting bad guys but not without demons of his own. All the dark, twistedness of British crime with bursts of raw romance – it couldn’t get any better.

From HT Brunch, April 1, 2018

