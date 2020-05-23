e-paper
Home / Brunch / Personal Agenda with Shirley Setia: “To be a success on social media, you need to be yourself, be consistent and be real”

Personal Agenda with Shirley Setia: “To be a success on social media, you need to be yourself, be consistent and be real”

The singer and actor who started her career by posting home-made videos on Youtube, dishes out secrets of the game

brunch Updated: May 23, 2020 23:23 IST
Ananya Ghosh
Ananya Ghosh
Hindustan Times
Shirley’s first celebrity crush was Hrithik Roshan. Styling: Kareen Parwani; Make-up and hair: Kinjal Joshi
Shirley’s first celebrity crush was Hrithik Roshan. Styling: Kareen Parwani; Make-up and hair: Kinjal Joshi(Photo: Mercy)
         
All About Shirley
  • Date of birth: July 2
  • Place of birth:Daman
  • Sunsign :Cancer
  • High point of your life: Starting the shoot for my debut film, Nikamma, last year
  • Low point of your life: Losing my grandmother

What’s the last thing you googled?

How to make moong dal chilla.

Tell us one skill that you have acquired during the lockdown.

Cooking some new dishes.

Name your first celebrity crush.

Hrithik Roshan.

And what was your most starstruck moment?

When I met Salman Khan in person during the promotions of Nikamma on Bigg Boss.

What was the first Bollywood song you got hooked to?

O o jaane jaana from Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998).

Which Bollywood movie have you watched the most number of times?

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).

Tell us the most over-the-top thing you have done in real life?

Moving countries (from New Zealand to India) to pursue my dreams.

Which is that one habit of yours that you want to get rid of?

I procrastinate too long while packing and unpacking.

An advice you would want to give your 10-year-old self...?

Don’t be scared to follow your heart.

What’s the most challenging part about being a star on social media?

Managing different content between hectic work schedules.

On My Phone
  • Most used app: Instagram
  • On speed dial: My parents
  • First song on spotify: Right now, the album from my Netflix film, Maska
  • Last app I check before going to bed: WhatsApp
  • Most used filter on Instagram: Valencia

List three things essential to be successful on social media.

Be yourself, be consistent and be real.

What has been your funniest memory while recording a song?

During the recording of the song Disco Disco with Sachin Jigar, I would get fidgety and make random noises. And, some of those have actually been used in the song!

What would the title of your biography be?

The tiny one with not so tiny dreams!

