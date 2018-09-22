Seven yards of style: six ways to pair Western wardroom staples with the traditional sari

Have you seen a lady wearing a Zara T-shirt instead of a sari blouse and not look a bit out of place? Or that stylish neighbour pairing winter boots that sneak from under the hem?

We consult India’s top fashion designers on six new ideas on how you can push your sari-wearing style quotient. Joining us on our mission are Aanchal Malhotra, 28, author and historian, who believes “saris demand elegance from anyone who wears them.” Founder of Anomaly, Medha Khosla, 35, feels, “The sari is eternally elegant and graceful, it’s a fashion statement in its own right!” And designer Rina Singh, 40, whose Eka saris celebrate handlooms, confesses, “I always add my own spin to pairing my sari.”

Go on, get inspired. You’re in good hands…

1. Wear it with a coat

Pair a vintage embroidered trench coat with a sari to keep it timeless

On Aanchal:Sari, Kanelle; top,Anavila; coat, Pèro; jewellery, Mirakin (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “We have seen our teachers teaming beautiful coats with saris,” says fashion designer Rahul Mishra. “A simple handloom sari styled with a jacket in neutral colours works well together,” says designer Payal Pratap.

Wear it to: “Work and when you’re travelling,” Rahul suggests.

Avoid if: “You’re shorter and have a rounder body type,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.

Jazz it up with: “A pair of vintage sunglasses,” says Rishi.

2. Wear it with a peplum top

Sport the top of the season and sneakers for a modern art feel

On Medha: Sari, Yavï; top, Anomaly; shoes,Nike; jewellery, Mirakin (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “Peplum tops add an Indo-Western appeal to the sari and can make a strong statement,” says fashion entrepreneur and founder of her eponymous fashion pop-up shop, Pernia Qureshi.

Wear it to: “A day event would work best,” says celebrity stylist Esha Amiin. Pernia adds, “This can easily be worn to work as well.”

Avoid: “If you don’t have a very tall frame. It wouldn’t suit someone shorter,” says Rishi Raj.

Jazz it up with: “Small earrings,” recommends Rishi.

3. Wear it with a belt

Add the twist of a belt to accentuate a slim waist with a striped sari

On Medha: Top with belt and trousers, Anomaly; sari, Anavila; jewellery, Mirakin (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “This concept is ideal for the modern woman who doesn’t want to burden herself with heavy jewellery. She can wear this trendy belt instead,” says designer Gautam Gupta of fashion label Asha Gautam.

Wear it to: “Award functions, cocktail parties or a reception for a royal feel,” says designer Pallavi Jaikishan.

Avoid: “If you’re pear-shaped or have a bulging stomach,” she says.

Jazz it up with: “Jewellery in clean geometric shapes,” suggests Rishi.

4. Wear it with an asymmetrical top

Ditch the blouse and wear an asymmetrical top with a longer trail

On Aanchal: Sari, Raw Mango;top, PayalKhandwala;jewellery, Mirakin (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “The unconventional blouse is the tricky part of this look. A petite frame can nail a boxy blouse while swing tops are great for a rectangular body shape,” says Pernia Qureshi.

Wear it to: “Festivals, evening parties or weddings,” says fashion designer Sumona Parekh.

Avoid: “If you’re short. It’s morecomfortable if you have a good height,”says Parekh.

Jazz it up with: “A sleek, elegant watch,”suggests Rishi.

5. Wear it with a kimono

Celebrate a marriage of cultures by pairing a sari with a kimono!

On Rina: Sari, Eka; kimono, Payal Khandwala; jewellery, Mirakin (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “This look is completely organic, something that works best as a fusion of two different traditions,” says celebrity stylist Devraj.

Wear it to: “Can be worn for a casual day occasion such as a brunch or even at any day event,” he says.

Avoid: “If you’re heavier on the hips as it adds focus to your lower abdomen,” suggests Rishi.

Jazz it up with: “A layer of necklaces and a pair of earrings,” suggests Pernia.

6. Wear it with pants and a jacket

New-age power dressing with a half-draped sari for a contemporary feel

(On Medha (left): Sari, RawMango; trousers, Anomaly; footwear, Eka;jacket, PayalKhandwala;jewellery, Mirakin. On Aanchal (right): Sari, Kanelle; top, Anavila; jewellery, Mirakin) (Farhan Hussain)

The look: “Two classics are teamed together to create a stunning contemporary feel. The sari with pants makes it more practical,” says designer Rahul Mishra.

Wear it to: “The look is tricky but can be worn on very specific occasions like a fashion event or a book launch,” says Devraj.

Avoid: “If you’re heavy on the hips or thighs as it can make the body look disproportionate,” says Rishi.

Jazz it up with: “A hair accessory or dried flowers,” he adds.

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, September 23, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 21:17 IST