Ambedkar's ideals guiding principle for govt, says President Kovind | 10 points

President of India Ram Nath Kovind officially inaugurated the Budget session of Parliament as he delivered an address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday. On the first day of the Budget session, the Economic Survey will be tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The presentation of the Union Budget for the year 2022-23 scheduled for Tuesday.

Addressing both houses in the Central Hall, Kovind spoke on a variety of topics ranging from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country as he went on to pay his tributes to freedom fighters who fought for India's freedom as the country steps into the 75th year of Independence. The President also recalled BR Ambedkar's teachings who believed that his ideal society would be one based on independence, equality and harmony.

“Democracy is not just a form of the government, democracy's base is a sense of respect for people. My Govt considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle,” Kovind asserted.

Here are top 10 points from Kovind's address to Parliament:

>During the address, Kovind highlighted that more than 70 per cent beneficiaries have been administered Covid-19 vaccine as he noted that 150 crore doses were administered to the country's citizens in a record time.

>He also mentioned the ₹64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat health infrastructure mission will prepare the country for a health crisis in the future as the country battles the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

>Stating that India has received USD 48 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this fiscal year, Kovind said it was proof of investor confidence in the country.

“Relentless efforts by my government has led to India emerging as one of the fastest growing economies in the world,” President Kovind said.

>The President said since 2016 more than 60,000 start-ups have been set up in the country in 56 different sectors leading to 6 lakh new jobs.

>Speaking on the subject of gender equity, Kovind highlighted the Narendra Modi-led Central government's move to raise the age of marriage for women to 21 years.

>Flagging other achievements of the central government, he said over six crore rural households are getting tap water under 'Har Ghar Jal initiative'.

>Calling small farmers the government's priority, Kovind said more than 11 crore farmer families received ₹1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN and big changes have been seen in the farm sector.

>He said the Government procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers.

>Kovind said India's agriculture exports have also crossed ₹three lakh crore.

>He said despite the pandemic, the country's farmers produced 30 crore tonnes of food grains and 33 crore horticulture produce in 2020-21.

The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 while the second will take place from March 14 to April 8.