Women empowerment govt's top priority, PM-KISAN helped 11 crore farmer families: President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament, officially inaugurating the Budget session. In his speech, the President highlighted the achievements of the central government, listing some of the important milestones.

Full Coverage: Union Budget 2022-23

He lauded the work of doctors and frontline workers in fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, and added that the nationwide vaccination programme is a proof of India's capability in fight against the disease.

“We have administered 1.5 billion doses of Covid vaccines in record time of less than a year,” President Kovind said.

He added that made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines are playing an important role in making the whole world free from the pandemic and saving the lives of crores of people.

“More than 70 per cent beneficiaries have been administered second dose of Covid vaccine,” the President further said.

Also Read | What is expected on the first day of Budget session?

President Kovind said that ₹64,000 crore PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will prepare country for health crisis in future.

He further said that BR Ambedkar’s ideals are the guiding principles for the government.

“Dr BR Ambedkar had said that his ideal society would be the one based on independence, equality & harmony. Democracy is not just a form of the govt, democracy's base is sense of respect for people. My government considers the ideals of Babasaheb its guiding principle,” the President said in his address.

“Women empowerment is one of the top priorities of my Govt. We're witnesses to the success of Ujjwala Yojana. Through Mudra Yojana, the entrepreneurship & skills of women have received a boost. With 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' many positive results have come to the fore,” he further said.

Talking about the steps taken by the government for the benefit of farmers, the President said that the Centre procured more than 433 lakh metric tonnes of wheat, which benefited more than 50 lakh farmers.

He also said that big changes have been seen in farm sector. “More than 11 crore farmer families received ₹1.80 lakh crore through PM-KISAN,” he further said. The President said that small farmers are priority for the government.

Raising the marriageable age of women, triple talaq law and the steps taken by the government to create a conducive environment for start-ups also figured in his speech.

Before the address, members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK, along with Congress MPs, protested over the governor "delaying" a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The MPs protested and raised placards before the start of the President's address, but sat down before Kovind’s speech began.

The bill, adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test, is pending with the governor for his consideration.

The Budget session will be held in two parts - from January 31 to February 11 and March 13 to April 8. On the first day of the session on Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey and the Union Budget on the second day tomorrow.

During the month-long break, the standing committees will examine the grants to various ministries and departments and submit their reports.

Addressing the media before the session began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for 'quality discussions with an open mind' during the budget session of the parliament starting today. He also welcomed all members of Parliament for the session, and said there are a lot of opportunities for India in the current global scenario.