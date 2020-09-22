e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Amazon India adds 4 vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

Amazon India adds 4 vernacular languages to woo shoppers ahead of festive season

Last year, Amazon also launched an automated messaging assistant in Hindi, while customer service is available in five Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

business Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:44 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Previously, shoppers on Amazon India could search and buy products in Hindi and English.
Previously, shoppers on Amazon India could search and buy products in Hindi and English.(Reuters File Photo )
         

E-commerce giant Amazon India on Tuesday said it has added four new Indian languages to its platform, a move that will help expand access to online shopping to 200-300 million customers.

The addition of four languages -- Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu -- comes ahead of the festive season that accounts for a significant chunk of e-commerce sales in the country.

Previously, shoppers on Amazon India could search and buy products in Hindi and English.

“With this launch, Amazon.in customers can now discover great deals and discounts, read detailed product information, manage their account information, place and pay for their orders including bill payments, recharges, money transfers, track their orders and view order history in the language of their preference,” Amazon India Director, Customer Experience and Marketing, Kishore Thota told PTI.

He added that Amazon India customers can select their preferred language in a few simple steps across Android and iOS apps, mobile and desktop sites.

Amazon.in had launched Hindi shopping experience in 2018.

Walmart-owned Flipkart had introduced Hindi interface for customers last year, and added Tamil, Telugu and Kannada in July this year.

Smaller rival Snapdeal on Monday announced that its app is now available in eight languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Marathi, in addition to English.

Thota said hundreds of thousands of Amazon customers from tier I, II and III cities across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh have switched to the Hindi shopping experience.

In the past five months, the adoption of Hindi shopping experience has grown by 3X, he added.

Thota said the company has worked with expert linguists to develop an accurate and comprehensible experience in each of the languages on the platform.

The team has chosen commonly used terms over perfectly translated words to make the shopping experience authentic, easily understandable and seamless for customers, he added.

“We have been innovating to expand the e-commerce opportunity to both customers and businesses in the areas of vernacular, voice and video enabled initiatives for the past few years,” he said.

In March this year, Alexa was introduced on the Amazon shopping app for Android devices to help users shop using voice commands.

Amazon Alexa, a cloud-based voice service that powers Echo range of smart speakers, also understands proper nouns in various languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, among others.

Last year, Amazon also launched an automated messaging assistant in Hindi, while customer service is available in five Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil.

tags
top news
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
‘New Parliament building to cost around Rs 970 crore’: Centre in Lok Sabha
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
As Oppn boycotts Parliament over farm bills, LS Speaker calls them for meeting
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
‘Crying’ PLA troops on way to India border causes China-Taiwan media war
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In