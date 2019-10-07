e-paper
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival to be back this Diwali season from October 13 to 17

Offers to be available on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, among others.

business Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:02 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Amazon Prime members would be able to avail exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12.
Amazon Prime members would be able to avail exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12.(REUTERS Photo)
         

Amazon.in’s Great Indian Festival sale is back. From October 13 to 17, you can buy Diwali presents, appliances youve had your eyes on and so much more that you don’t need but want to buy. And as usual Prime members get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on October 12.

There are offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers. IANSlife helps you work your way through the sale and find the best deals going:

Top picks:

Big savings on Echo and Alexa devices.

Enjoy special price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb.

Top offers on Echo Show 5, FireTV Stick, All New Kindle and more.

Up to 90 percent off on India’s largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles.

Time those watch purchases with up to 80 per cent off on top watch brands Casio, Fastrack.

For Dhanteras, there’s up to 100 per cent off on making charges on jewellery by Malabar Gold & Diamonds & Joyalukkas.

Phone junkies get up to 40 per cent off on smartphones with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMIs and more.

There are also great deals on popular brands Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor and others

Irresistible offers on latest Amazon Specials smartphones, including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10.

Time to pick up the heavyweights with up to 60 per cent off on appliances and TVs with no cost EMIs, exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.

Offers from top brands including Samsung, OnePlus TV, Whirlpool, LG and more.

Amazing offers on laptops, headphones, speakers, cameras, fitness trackers and smart watches

Spend less time in the kitchen with up to 80 per cent off on 50,000+ home and kitchen products and offers on top brands, including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and others.

Up to 70 per cent off on bestselling books

Offers on top brands, including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and many more.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 16:01 IST

