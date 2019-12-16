Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet

business

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:43 IST

The Central government on Monday released Rs 35,298 crore to compensate states for revenue losses for two months ahead of the meeting of the powerful Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council two days later, two government officials said requesting anonymity.

A finance ministry official, who wished not to be named, confirmed that the compensation for two months - August and September - had been released. The Centre still has to pay compensation for two more months, October and November.

A finance minister of an opposition-ruled state said the release of compensation for two months wasn’t good enough. “We want compensation to be paid for the four months – August, September, October and November - as states are facing acute fund crunch, which is also because of the economic slowdown. It is not an act of charity by the Centre. States have to be compensated as per the law and the Centre must honour its commitment in letter and spirit,” the state finance minister said.

A second finance minister, also of an opposition-ruled state, requesting anonymity, said: “The inordinate delay in paying compensation should be raised in the GST Council meeting on Wednesday.”

The Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017 provides for levy of compensation cess on certain luxury items and sin goods to compensate states and union territories for the loss of revenue due to shifting from a new indirect tax regime to GST from July 2017 for five years. This period can be increased by the GST Council.

As per the GST Act, loss of revenue to the states shall be calculated and compensation should be released at the end of every two month-period and shall be finally calculated for every financial year after receipt of final revenue figures as audited by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

The Centre has slipped up on paying this compensation to the states on account of inadequate cess collection.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has, however, assured on more than one occasion that her government would pay the 14 per cent compensation. At the HT Leadership Summit early this month, she underscored that “we will honour compact, there is no question about it”.

Last week, he reiterated this point in the Rajya Sabha. “There is no need for any suspicion to be there in the mind of anybody, thinking why the Centre is holding it back. No. We will honour our commitment,” she told the House on December 12 during her response to the debate on the appropriation bill.

“Just to give a picture, in 2017-18, Sir, the total cess collected was Rs 62,596 crore; cess released to the States that year was Rs 41,146 crores; cess accumulated in the Fund because, what was collected and what is given have a difference, Rs 15,000 crore. So, Rs 15,000 crore got accumulated in the Fund.”

“Now, go over to the next year, 2018-19. Cess collected was Rs 95,081 crore; cess released to the States was Rs 69,275 crore; cess accumulated in the Fund was zero.”

“Cess collected till 31 October 2019, Rs 55,467 crore; cess released to the States this year, Rs 65,250 crore. The cess released to the States in excess of the collection, therefore, is Rs 9,783 crore. Till 31 October 2019, Sir, the Government of India has released Rs 9,783 crore, that amount which I just read. Till 31 October 2019, the Government of India has released Rs 9,783 crore more than the amount raised through cess collections,” she said, adding the Rajya Sabha’s presiding officer.

Junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur had last month explained in the Lok Sabha that states were paid compensation out of a cess levied on certain luxury and demerit goods and this money was transferred into a non-lapsable fund.