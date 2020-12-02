e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / As supplies tighten China buys rice from India for first time in decades, says trade officials

As supplies tighten China buys rice from India for first time in decades, says trade officials

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India.

business Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Mumbai
Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for December -February shipments at around $300 per tonne.
Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for December -February shipments at around $300 per tonne.(Getty Images)
         

China has started importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies and an offer from India of sharply discounted prices, Indian industry officials told Reuters.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues.

The breakthrough comes at a time when political tensions between the two countries are high because of a border dispute in the Himalayas.

Also Read | China to build a super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river

“For the first time China has made rice purchases. They may increase buying next year after seeing the quality of Indian crop,” said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for December -February shipments at around $300 per tonne, industry officials said.

China’s traditional suppliers, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan, have limited surplus supplies for export and were quoting at least $30 per tonne more compared with Indian prices, according to Indian rice trade officials.

tags
top news
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
3rd ODI, Live: Finch, Henriques settle down Aussies after Smith’s fall
3rd ODI, Live: Finch, Henriques settle down Aussies after Smith’s fall
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Kangana Ranaut gets legal notice over ‘misidentifying’ Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In