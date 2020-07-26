e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / China imports more oil from Saudi than any other country in June

China imports more oil from Saudi than any other country in June

The record imports follow a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top oil exporters, during March and April when the coronavirus pandemic dampened demand and caused a global fuel glut.

business Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:44 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Beijing
China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, took in a record 53.18 million tonnes last month, according to customs data.
China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, took in a record 53.18 million tonnes last month, according to customs data.(Reuters file photo)
         

China’s crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia rose 15% in June from a year ago, as refiners ordered record volumes of the fuel in March and April when oil prices tumbled, cementing the kingdom’s position as the top oil supplier to China.

Imports from Saudi Arabia rose to 8.88 million tonnes in June, or 2.16 million bpd, in June, according to data from the General Administration of Customs on Sunday.

That was in line with May’s volumes, but well above 1.89 million bpd during the same period last year.

The record imports follow a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top oil exporters, during March and April when the coronavirus pandemic dampened demand and caused a global fuel glut.

Shipments from Russia were at 7.98 million tonnes last month, or 1.95 million barrels per day (bpd), up around 7% from 1.82 million bpd in May and 1.73 million bpd in June 2019.

Saudi, however, delivered bigger oil cuts from June and raised crude prices as a plunge in oil prices weighed on the kingdom’s budget.

China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, took in a record 53.18 million tonnes last month, according to customs data.

China also boosted inflows from Brazil, Norway and Angola, said Emma Li, analyst from Refinitiv.

Brazil, whose massive offshore projects are coming online, offered Asian refiners competitive deals on relatively high-quality oil just as China and other Asian countries contained the coronavirus and reopened their economies.

Analysts expect China to see another record amount of crude imports in July as some May-loading cargoes are still underway while swelling oil inventory at major Chinese ports slows new arrivals.

tags
top news
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
In PM’s Mann ki Baat address, tribute to Kargil bravehearts, Covid warriors
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
Covid-19: Delhi govt to launch job portal to help people find employment opportunities
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
LIVE: 481 new cases push Singapore’s Covid-19 tally to over 50,000
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Tired of wearing masks, think of corona warriors: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
Would love to see Ganguly as BCCI president till 2023 WC: Gavaskar
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In