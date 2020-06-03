e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 02, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Citing Covid disruptions, Moody’s cuts ratings of SBI, HDFC Bank

Citing Covid disruptions, Moody’s cuts ratings of SBI, HDFC Bank

SBI and HDFC Bank are among 11 Indian banks covered under Moody’s latest rating action. The others are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India), Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

business Updated: Jun 03, 2020 04:14 IST
Anirudh Laskar
Anirudh Laskar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
SBI and HDFC Bank are among 11 Indian banks covered under Moody’s latest rating action.
SBI and HDFC Bank are among 11 Indian banks covered under Moody’s latest rating action. (Bloomberg)
         

Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the ratings of state-run State Bank of India and India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank Ltd, a day after it cut the country’s sovereign rating to the lowest investment status. The US rating agency cited disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak and a fall in asset prices, creating severe credit shocks across sectors and weakening borrowers’ credit profiles for its rating action.

SBI and HDFC Bank are among 11 Indian banks covered under Moody’s latest rating action. The others are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM India), Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.

“The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, volatile oil prices and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The Indian banking sector has been affected, given the disruptions to India’s economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, which is weakening borrowers’ credit profiles,” said Moody’s. It has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI to Baa3 from Baa2. echoing the sovereign rating of India.

tags
top news
DCGI nod for emergency use of remdesivir
DCGI nod for emergency use of remdesivir
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
Mumbai Police impose Section 144 in view of Cyclone Nisarga
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
ED files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, Karti in INX Media case
Indian Army matched Chinese troop build-up at LAC: Rajnath Singh
Indian Army matched Chinese troop build-up at LAC: Rajnath Singh
CBI books firm, officials for child pornography site
CBI books firm, officials for child pornography site
NYC placed under curfew as looters raid luxury store
NYC placed under curfew as looters raid luxury store
Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against Sanjay Bhandari
Enforcement Directorate files charge sheet against Sanjay Bhandari
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In