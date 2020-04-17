e-paper
Home / Business News / Covid-19: China GDP shrank 6.8% in Jan-March quarter, 1st contraction in decades

Covid-19: China GDP shrank 6.8% in Jan-March quarter, 1st contraction in decades

This was the first negative growth reported by the world’s second-largest economy since it began logging quarterly data in the early 1990s.

business Updated: Apr 17, 2020 08:11 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Beijing
A woman wearing a face mask looks for products at a supermarket in Beijing following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in China April 17, 2020.
A woman wearing a face mask looks for products at a supermarket in Beijing following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease in China April 17, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

China’s economy contracted for the first time in nearly three decades last quarter as drastic measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic brought activity to a standstill, official data showed Friday.

Gross domestic product shrank 6.8 percent in the January-March quarter from the same period a year earlier, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

It was the first negative growth reported by the world’s second-largest economy since it began logging quarterly data in the early 1990s.

