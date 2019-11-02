DGCA asks IndiGo to replace P&W engines on 97 jets

business

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 02:48 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday directed budget carrier IndiGo to replace older Pratt and Whitney (P&W) engines on 97 Airbus A320neo planes by January 31 following a series of engine incidents over the past week.

“Last one week has witnessed four air turn back/inflight shut down and has caused serious concern and resultant disruption. This situation cannot be allowed to go on indefinitely,” said DGCA director general Arun Kumar.

“Therefore, after considerable deliberations, it has been decided that all aircraft in your fleet numbering 97 as on date, need to be placed with modified low pressure turbine (LPT) for both the engines.” “It has been further decided that the operator must ensure that all these aircraft are provided with modified LPT by January 31, 2020, at all costs. In case, it is not done, such aircraft shall not be allowed to fly with unmodified engines,” he said.

Kumar, however, added that IndiGo has already replaced or is in the process of replacing engines in at least half of the 97 aircraft.

On October 30, an Indigo A320neo heading to Pune suffered a problem with one of its engines during take-off from Kolkata. The aircraft returned to Kolkata and was grounded.

“You (IndiGo) may like to stagger or defer your future induction plan and procure sufficient number of modified engines to keep the existing fleet in operation,” Kumar said. The directive is, however, applicable only to IndiGo and not to GoAir for now, he added.

Only IndiGo and GoAir operate P&W-powered A320neo family aircraft in India.

Earlier this week, DGCA had directed both IndiGo and GoAir to stop flying Airbus A320neo planes powered by P&W 1100 series engines, which had clocked more than 3,000 hours, by November 12. As many as 16 IndiGo and 13 GoAir aircraft have been affected by that order. The airlines will have to replace engines on these planes or face grounding.

On Friday, the DGCA extended this order to seven more IndiGo aircraft. IndiGo will have to make the engine replacements on these seven aircraft by November 19, failing which these aircraft will be grounded.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 02:48 IST